CHEYENNE —The University of Wyoming women continued to struggle on the offensive side of the ball Thursday night.
Scoring under 60 points for the fifth consecutive contest, the Cowgirls (7-7 overall, 5-6 in Mountain West), still managed to pull out a 54-36 victory over San Diego State behind their strong defense.
“I thought we played well defensively, not just some our kids but everyone did,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a post game radio interview. “To hold a team to six, seven, 11 and 12 points in a quarter at this level, that’s amazing."
Dagny Davidsdottir paced the Cowgirls with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Marta Savic scored 12 points off the bench going 6-6 from the field. Thirty-one of UW’s 54 points came from its post players while San Diego State was outscored 44-8 in the paint.
The Cowgirls shot at a 36.9% mark held the Aztecs to a 30.2% from the field. UW went only 1-21 from the 3-point line.
UW will be back on the court for the second home matchup with San Diego State at 1 p.m. Saturday.