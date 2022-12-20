It was a tale of two halves for the Cowgirls in their nonconference finale at Wichita State Tuesday evening.
Despite a 3-for-14 shooting effort in the third quarter, UW was able to rally late to knock off the Shockers 61-56.
“There was a lot of ebbs and flows to that game,” Cowgirls associate head coach Ryan Larsen said in a news release. “… We had five turnovers in the first quarter and ended with 10 for the game, there’s the difference right there in the game.”
Defense was the main theme of the first half for both teams. Early in the first quarter, the teams turned the ball over eight times — primarily because of the defensive pressure from the other.
Wichita State took a late 11-7 lead in the opening frame, but UW managed to cut it to just one heading into the second quarter. At that point, the Cowgirls came alive.
Defensive pressure and quality shot selection led to a big second quarter for UW. The Cowgirls outscored Wichita State 18-6 in the period and forced the Shockers to just 2-for-15 shooting from the field. The Cowgirls closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 28-17 lead into halftime.
The UW defense made life difficult in and around the paint for the Shockers in the first half, as well. When the ball found itself down low, the Cowgirls' defense collapsed around it to force either a turnover, bad shot or pass back outside.
But things went south in a hurry for the Cowgirls to begin the third quarter. After jumping out to a 12-point lead with five minutes left in the period, UW was outscored 16-5 to have its lead cut to one entering the final quarter. The Cowgirls made just three baskets on 14 attempts in the third period.
Wichita State then jumped out to a 47-42 lead to take its largest lead in the game. But the Cowgirls, behind plays from Allyson Fertig, Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis, rallied to retake the lead.
The teams battled back and forth after that and exchanged the lead multiple times. But with 1 minute and 37 seconds left in the game, UW came alive one last time.
After falling behind 56-54, Fertig made a shot from the low post to tie the game. That sparked UW to score five-straight points, including a big 3-pointer from Ellis to take a 59-56 lead with just more than a minute left in the game.
The Shockers got two quality looks late to tie the game, but both came up just short. With four seconds left, Weidemann iced it with two clutch free throws to give UW its seventh win of the season.
Despite committing four fouls and having to sit for portions of the crucial fourth quarter, Fertig put on a masterful performance. The sophomore forward finished the game with 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls. Weidemann and Ellis also chipped in double-digit scoring performances, finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Both hit clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help get UW back in front, as well.
With the win Tuesday night, UW closed out its nonconference slate at 7-4. After a short break for Christmas, the Cowgirls will open its conference season Dec. 29 against defending Mountain West champion UNLV in Las Vegas.