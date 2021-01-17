CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team closed out a win over the Air Force Academy on Saturday afternoon to snap its three-game losing streak.
A late run and clutch free throws down the stretch gave the Cowgirls a 55-49 victory.
“I thought all of our veterans played well,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release. “Especially against the pressure that Air Force brings. We made some changes in the second half of what I wanted us to do and I thought our kids responded to that really well.”
In the third quarter, Air Force built a 30-24 lead, which was its biggest of the day, with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left to play after a Nikki McDonald 3-pointer. But UW rallied to take a 34-32 lead with 1:29 to go in the frame after Alba Sanchez Ramos hit a jumper.
After a Falcon 3-pointer, Ola Ustowska was able to beat the buzzer with a tip-in and the Cowgirls led 36-35 after three.
Air Force seemed to take control once again early in the fourth period when Emily Conroe’s 3-pointer with 7:32 left to play pushed the Falcons ahead 43-38. But from there on the Cowgirls would go an 11-0 scoring run and would end the final seven plus minutes outscoring the Falcons, 17-6. A layup from Tommi Olson with 4:42 to go gave the Cowgirls a 45-43 lead.
Holding a 49-45 advantage with just 55 seconds left to play, UW (5-5 overall, 3-4 Mountain West) sank six free throws in the final minute to keep the Falcons at bay. Jaye Johnson went 2-for-2 at the line while Quinn Weidemann was 4-of-4 at the charity stripe the final half minute.
Olson finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Dagny Davidsdottir added 16 points and Weidemann had 12. The Cowgirls shot at a 42% clip compared to Air Force’s 35%.
The Cowgirls will be back on the court against Air Force at 6:30 p.m. Monday.