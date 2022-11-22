CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team followed its dominating win over Denver with a similar effort against Regis on Tuesday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium.
Junior forward Grace Ellis led all players with 16 points to help lead UW to a 64-44 win over the Rangers.
“We started off really strong,” Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said. “We brought that defensive effort and our offense was rolling. I’m just happy with the way we performed.”
UW dominated the opening two quarters, outscoring the Rangers 37-19. The defense remained stout, holding Regis to just 27.6% shooting on 8-for-29 from the field.
Twenty-four of the Cowgirls' 37 first-half points came from the paint. They came into the game knowing they had a size advantage down low, and took capitalized on that early and often.
“It was a big emphasis,” sophomore guard Malene Pedersen said. “We have some good post players, and they have the advantage inside. (We just wanted to use) our size and look for that.”
Sophomore forward Allyson Fertig led the team with seven points at the half, but struggled shooting. Despite the size mismatch down low and some quality looks, Fertig shot just 33% from the field (3-for-9).
Ellis and Pedersen combined for 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting during the first two quarters. They also shot a combined 6-of-6 from the free throw line to help.
The Cowgirls came out of halftime and struggled to score in the third quarter. The team shot 48.5% from the field in the opening two quarters, but was held to 31.3% shooting on 5-for-16 from the field.
Regis, meanwhile, had its best shooting performance of the afternoon in the third quarter. Led by Erin Stroberg, who missed just one shot in the third quarter, the Rangers shot 46.7% from the field to head into the fourth quarter down by 15.
“Most of them were just that shots weren’t following,” Pedersen said. “I think we just have to keep pushing and have the confidence to shoot our shots even if we miss the first one.”
However, that was as close as the Rangers would come. A 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter by Tess Barnes sparked a 12-0 run to give the Cowgirls a 62-36 lead. UW, which had struggled to shoot in the second half, missed just one shot during that stretch.
The lead proved to be enough of a cushion and despite a late 8-0 run by Regis, they were unable to make up the deficit.
Ellis, who was solid in the first half, really showed out in the second half. She recorded 10 of her 16 points in the final two quarters and missed just one 3.
“I just like what (Ellis) has been doing on both ends of the floor for us,” Ezell said. “She has been able to guard and do different things for us on the defensive end. At the same time, (she has been able to) score for us in different ways.”