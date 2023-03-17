LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team cruised to a 75-41 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Friday in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls raced out to an early 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. UW shot 7-of-13 (54%) from the field in the first 10 minutes while holding the Islanders to a 5-of-17 (29%) mark. 

