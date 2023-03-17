LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team cruised to a 75-41 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Friday in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls raced out to an early 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. UW shot 7-of-13 (54%) from the field in the first 10 minutes while holding the Islanders to a 5-of-17 (29%) mark.
UW's momentum carried right over into the second quarter thanks to a 9-0 run. The Cowgirls outscored the Islanders 24-7 in the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a commanding 42-18 lead into the halftime break.
Sophomore Allyson Fertig led UW with 11 points in the first half, followed by super-senior Quinn Weidemann with eight and redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen with seven. The Cowgirls shot 15-of-29 (52%) from the field in the first half, including a 5-of-13 (39%) mark from beyond the arc.
The Cowgirls' offense stumbled in the second half, but the Islanders couldn't capitalize after going over three minutes without a field goal in the third quarter. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the third quarter just 3-of-14 (21%) from the field to fall behind 61-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The final 10 minutes were mostly mop-up duty for the Cowgirls, who finished the game holding the Islanders to just 28% shooting from the floor and 19% shooting from 3-point range. UW pulled most of its starting with more than seven minutes left in the game, allowing the reserves to close out the game with a 34-point lead.
Fertig led the Cowgirls with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds, followed by Tess Barnes and Pedersen with 11 points apiece. UW outscored the Islanders' bench 35-18.
The win pushed the Cowgirls to 23-10 on the season going into the second round of the WNIT. UW will face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, at a date to be announced later this weekend.