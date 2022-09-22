The University of Wyoming soccer team opened Mountain West play Thursday with a strong showing against the league’s reigning regular season and tournament champions.
The Cowgirls played New Mexico to a 1-1 draw at the Madrid Sports Complex, moving to 1-3-4 on the season. The Lobos have won the regular-season title three of the past four years.
“New Mexico is a great team,” Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin said. “They are well-coached, well-managed and well-organized. They have a very real understanding of what they’re trying to do. I felt like all year we’ve been trying to be the same, and today I truly felt that our entire team showed up in a big way. We were committed to our rolls and invested everything we had to come out and compete.”
Thursday’s match was a physical one, featuring a total of 26 fouls and seven yellow cards.
Junior Alyssa Bedard landed the largest punch of the day for Wyoming, scoring off a free kick from senior Jamie Tatum for the game’s first goal in the 60th minute. The score marked Bedard’s second of the season, while the assist was Tatum’s first of the year and 10th of her career, moving her into a tie for sixth all-time in program history.
The Lobos responded with their lone goal of the game during the 66th minute. Jaelyn Hendren found the back of the net off a feed from Zaria Katesigwa.
Wyoming won the shot battle 13-8, with six shots on frame, compared to four for New Mexico. Tatum logged a season-high six shots, while freshman Alyssa Glover and junior Nikayla Copenhaver had two each.
UW freshman goalkeeper Allyson Fischer, making her fourth consecutive start, made a career-high three saves. New Mexico’s Alli Davis registered five saves.
“Ever since conference (play) ended last year, we were very intentional about getting bigger, faster, and stronger and competing at a high level,” Corbin said. “That’s a physical, strong, and gritty New Mexico team, and I felt like we showed up and went toe-to-toe with them.
“I’m super proud of our effort.”
Next up for Wyoming is a road game at San Diego State on Sunday at 1 p.m.