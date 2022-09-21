The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened Mountain West play with a road loss to Colorado State on Tuesday night.
The Cowgirls fell in four sets (25-17, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17) to drop to 4-9 on the year.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/2 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened Mountain West play with a road loss to Colorado State on Tuesday night.
The Cowgirls fell in four sets (25-17, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17) to drop to 4-9 on the year.
Following a rough start, UW went on a 10-4 run in the second set to pull ahead 12-8, and didn’t trail the rest of the set. CSU cut the deficit to 13-12, but the Cowgirls rallied with a big run, scoring 12 of the next 16 points to secure the set. The Rams were able to control the third and fourth sets, however, to take the match.
Corin Carruth led Wyoming with eight kills on the night, while a trio of Cowgirls — Tierney Barlow, Teresa Garza and KC McMahon — added seven kills each. Barlow hit .385 against the Rams, with McMahon and Kayla Mazzocca recording a team-best two total blocks.
The Rams did most of their damage offensively, hitting .415, while the Cowgirls hit .240. CSU had 11 service aces in the match, compared to seven for UW. Colorado State also had four fewer serving errors (10-6).
Kendal Rivera had three of the Cowgirls’ aces in the match, while Kasia Partyka added two. Partyka also had a team-high 31 assists and added five digs. Garza had a team-high 10 digs, while libero Hailey Zuroske added five.
UW will look to rebound Saturday in Laramie, as the Cowgirls face UNLV at 1 p.m. in the first home match of their conference slate.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.