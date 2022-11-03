CHEYENNE — Maddi Chance scored off an assist from Faith Joiner in the eighth minute to help the University of Wyoming women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over San Diego State in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chance’s shot deflected off the foot of an Aztecs defender before getting past the goalkeeper.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus