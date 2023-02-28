I first heard Allyson Fertig's name during my days covering prep sports for the Gillette News Record two years ago.
Though she played one classification down from the two high schools I covered, Fertig's numbers at Douglas High were enough to catapult her to statewide recognition, including back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade player of the year awards.
Fertig finished her prep career eighth all-time in state history for scoring with 1,854 points, fourth all-time in rebounds with 1,198 and third all-time in blocks with 452 blocks, according to Wyoming-Basketball.com. The prolific career was enough to earn the Glendo product a scholarship at the University of Wyoming, an opportunity she has made the most of over the past two seasons.
Fertig, now a sophomore at UW, just wrapped up her second regular season playing for the Cowgirls. In her final game of the Mountain West season, she scored a game-high 27 points against Colorado State, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter.
The 76-60 win over Border War rival CSU clinched the No. 2 seed for the Cowgirls in the MW tournament next week in Las Vegas.
"She definitely stepped up with her presence down low," super-senior guard Tommi Olson said about Fertig after the game. "It was tremendously helpful in our offense. The fact that she can produce and get those and-1s definitely builds the momentum, too. She did what she needed to do and we're grateful that she was able to perform tonight."
The Cowgirls have been without first-year head coach Heather Ezell for the majority of the season after she gave birth to her daughter in December. Having been away from the team for over two months, Ezell was pleasantly surprised with how much Fertig was able continue developing while Ezell was away from the team.
In Ezell's second game back on the bench against CSU, she called a timeout shortly after the Rams took their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth quarter. She didn't mince words with her team during the timeout. She made it abundantly clear the team was going to ride Fertig's paint presence to breakdown CSU one possession at a time.
"I took that timeout at 6:20 (left in the game) and I told the five on the court, 'I'm rolling with you guys,'" Ezell said. "I looked at Allyson and said, 'Can you give me that 6:20? Because we're going to go to you every time.' Credit to her, because she said, 'Absolutely, put it on me. I'll take it.' And she did. There's no doubt.
"... That's the growth that you've seen in Allyson. She's not playing like a sophomore. She's playing like an upperclassman and it makes you really excited to see what the future holds. I know right now we're focused on finishing this year, but what she's been able to do when teams are trying to stop her and she's still able to score, it's really fun to watch."
Fertig is the reigning MW freshman of the year and picked up her 500th career rebound during a win against Nevada this week. The sophomore center has scored at least 17 points in each of her past six games to end the regular season, averaging 22.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in that span.
Through the Cowgirls 28 regular season games, Fertig ranks No. 3 in scoring in the MW (13.6 points per game), No. 2 in rebounds (8.9 per game) and No. 3 in blocks (2.0 per game).
Her emerging role as a star in the Cowgirls' offense has impressed the older players on the team. Like Olson, super-senior Quinn Weidemann believes the sky is the limit for Fertig's future in Laramie.
“She has incredible potential,” Weidemann said. “She could be (MW) player of the year, if not next year, then the year after. I think that if she keeps working, that’s an easy possibility for her.”
Fertig led UW in scoring in each of its past six games, a span in which the Cowgirls went 5-1 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference. Ryan Larsen, who stepped in for Ezell as head coach for 18 games this season, utilized Fertig's size in the paint offensively, a trend Ezell continued in her first two games back on the bench.
“That’s our No. 1 priority. That’s how important it is,” Larsen said after a win over Utah State last month. “We play through Allyson Fertig. She’s continued to become a better passer, which is one thing we’ve challenged her to do. She continues to see all kinds of different defenses, and she’s also figuring out when to shoot and when not to shoot."
The winning formula for the Cowgirls in Las Vegas isn't very complicated. UW will have to continue putting the ball in Fertig's hands in the paint and let her either battle for a high-percentage shot or pass out to an open teammate on the perimeter.
UW will travel to Las Vegas in hopes of winning its second MW championship in school history. The Cowgirls won the tournament in 2021 as the No. 7 seed to clinch its second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
This year's Cowgirls will have the luxury of only having to win three games instead of four after clinching a first-round bye with the No. 2 seed. UW will start the tournament against the winner of the No. 6 seed and No. 11 seed at 5 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
