Cowgirls basketball-Fertig-Air Force

University of Wyoming sophomore center Allyson Fertig (45) shoots inside the paint surrounded by three Air Force defenders during a 62-56 win on Feb. 11, 2023, in the Arena-Auditorium.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

I first heard Allyson Fertig's name during my days covering prep sports for the Gillette News Record two years ago. 

Though she played one classification down from the two high schools I covered, Fertig's numbers at Douglas High were enough to catapult her to statewide recognition, including back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade player of the year awards.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus