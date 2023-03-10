Malene Pederson-MW tourney

University of Wyoming guard redshirt freshman Malene Pedersen, right front, pushes down the court against UNLV senior guard Justice Ethridge on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls lost 71-60 to the Lady Rebels in the championship game of the Mountain West Women's Basketball Championships. Pedersen, the MW freshman of the year, had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

 Serena Bettis/For WyoSports

LAS VEGAS — It's no question who led the University of Wyoming women's basketball team this winter.

Super-seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson have been the backbone of the Cowgirls, who finished as the runner-up at this week's Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. UW lost 71-60 to No. 21-ranked UNLV in the title game on Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

