The University of Wyoming soccer team snapped a two-game skid with a dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at the Madrid Sports Complex.
UW rolled past Nevada 6-1, with six different Cowgirls finding the net.
Wyoming improves to 7-8-1 overall and 3-5-0 in Mountain West play with the win, while the Wolf Pack fall to 3-10-2 overall and 2-4-2 in league action.
“This team has been so close to a game like this the entire year,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said. “The season is going to always have ebbs and flows, and you’re going to have ups and downs. The conversation we had with (the team) was about waking up on Sunday and being ready to win. I don’t care what you have to do, be ready to win.”
The collective effort resulted in the highest single-game goal total for Wyoming since 2007.
“You hardly ever see that in soccer where six different people score,” sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver said. “It obviously shows the quality we have on the team, so that’s awesome to see.”
Copenhaver accounted for one of the goals in the 41st minute, bending a free kick around a three-player wall and past the goalkeeper to give Wyoming a 4-1 advantage. Copenhaver’s score was one of five goals scored off set pieces Sunday, including four off corner kicks.
“We were lethal on set pieces today,” Corbin said. “We practice them all the time, so I’m really glad that clicked today … I’m super proud of them and really happy that they were able to get this type of reward.”
Freshman midfielder Eliza-Grace Smith accounted for the lone goal that wasn’t a byproduct of a set piece. She tallied the match’s first goal on a shot from outside the box in the 18th minute, her second score of the season.
Senior defender Savannah Warner recorded her third goal of the season to make it 2-0, scoring off a corner kick from redshirt junior midfielder Jamie Tatum in the 23rd minute. Junior forward Sydney Miller made it 3-0 with a score in the 31st minute.
“To have a bunch of different goal scorers from all across the roster — different age groups, different positions — it speaks to the quality of our team and the exciting future we have ahead of us,” Corbin said. “Everyone is hungry, everyone wants to compete and everyone wants to score.
“Everyone wants to be a part of the success, and I’m happy and proud and feeling super lucky to lead this group.”
Nevada registered its only goal during the 39th minute on a penalty kick. It was quickly equalized by Copenhaver’s free kick a minute later.
Junior midfielder Hannah Hagen opened the second-half scoring with a 54th-minute goal off another corner from Tatum, her first score of the season. Tatum completed her hat trick of assists in the 71st minute, as freshman midfielder Liz Stutzman redirected a corner into the back of the net for the first goal of her career.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws had a solid game in net for Wyoming, recording four saves and stopping half of the penalty kicks fired at her. The Cowgirls ended the game with a 19-8 shot advantage.
Wyoming will take to the road this week. The Cowgirls are set to travel to Boise State for a match on Thursday, followed by a game at Utah State on Sunday.
Vogt earns fourth straight top-25 finish
The University of Wyoming women’s golf team concluded play at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic on Tuesday, with the Cowgirls finishing 12th as a team and freshman Meghan Vogt recording her fourth consecutive top-25 finish.
Vogt was once again UW’s top performer, shooting a 74 (+2) in the final round to finish tied for 18th at eight-over-par in the event at Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo.
“The course played much tougher today in the elements,” UW coach Josey Stender said. “We had a decent round going but just couldn’t quite finish. We have a quick turnaround this week and need to learn from this event. It was another very solid event for Meghan. I am very proud of her ability to manage the course for how different it played every round.”
Jessica Zapf posted a 78 (+6) in the second and third rounds and finished tied for 43rd at 15-over-par, while Samantha Hui tied for 49th at 17-over-par. Morgan Ryan and Cristiana Ciasca rounded out the Cowgirls’ lineup, finishing 73rd and 79th, respectively, with scores of 28- and 37-over-par.
Rachel Stoinski shot 32-over-par as an individual to finish 77th.
The Cowgirls finished ahead of Tarleton State, Montana State and Omaha in the team standings at 68-over-par. Cal Poly won the 15-team tournament with a score of 12-over-par.