LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team opens Mountain West play with a two-game trip at UNLV on Dec. 12 and 14 in Las Vegas. Both contests will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. The Cowgirls have scheduled 20 conference games this season with each league opponent being played in a two-game series with a rest day in-between games.
The games will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.
UW (1-1) is coming off an 89-50 loss to No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday. Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with eight points in the loss and hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range. With the two made 3-pointers, Weidemann moved into 18th on the all-time 3-pointers list in program history with 95 for her career.
Two seasons ago against the Lady Rebels, Weidemann had arguably the best game of her Cowgirl career as she tied a career-high with 24 points in the January of 2019 contest. Weidemann went 8 of 10 from the floor in the UW win while also draining 7 of 8 3-pointers on the night.
Through two games this season, the Cowgirls are led in scoring by McKinley Bradshaw, who is averaging 12.5 points per game and is 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Dagny Davidsdottir is second on the team at 10.5 points per game and is also averaging a team-best 8.5 rebounds per contest. Tommi Olson and Alba Sanchez Ramos lead UW with eight and seven assists, respectively, on the young season.
This will be the 21st season of Mountain West basketball for the Cowgirls. Wyoming is 190-146 all time in MW play and has tallied double-digit wins in the league each of the last four seasons. In each of those four seasons, UW has finished top-three in the league.
SCOUTING UNLV
The Lady Rebels enter the conference slate with a 1-2 mark so far this season. UNLV is averaging 70 points per game and allowing opponents to score 82.3 points per. Through three games, UNLV is shooting 34.8% from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range while opponents are shooting nearly 50% from the floor (48.7) and hitting 36.5% of their shots from beyond the arc.
Bailey Thomas leads the Lady Rebels in scoring at 15.3 points per game and is one of four players averaging in double figures on the year. Delaynie Byrne and Desi-Rae Young are both averaging 10.3 points per contest, while Byrne leads the team averaging 5.3 rebounds a game. Jade Thomas is also in double figures for UNLV averaging 10 a game.
UNLV was picked to finish ninth in the league in the Preseason Mountain West Poll and will be playing its third and fourth contests at home this season when it hosts the Cowgirls. The Lady Rebels, who are led by first-year head coach Lindy La Rocque, are 0-2 in Vegas so far on the young season.
Wyoming holds a slight edge in the all-time series against UNLV, having won 25 of the previous 49 meetings in the series. The two teams met just once in 2019-20, a 65-53 victory for UNLV in Las Vegas, which snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cowgirls against UNLV. UW is 7-16 all-time on the road against the Lady Rebels.
NEXT UP
The Cowgirls will play their final non-conference game of 2020-21 with a Dec. 20 trip to face Northern Colorado in Greeley in a 1 p.m., contest against the Bears. UNC won a defensive battle last season in Laramie, 46-44.