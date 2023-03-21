Emily Mellema

Emily Mellema

 Courtesy/UW

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team's season came to an end with a 71-55 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas.

A slow start offensively doomed the Cowgirls. The loss ended UW's season with a 23-11 overall record and a 1-1 record in this year's WNIT.

