The University of Wyoming women's basketball team's season came to an end with a 71-55 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas.
A slow start offensively doomed the Cowgirls. The loss ended UW's season with a 23-11 overall record and a 1-1 record in this year's WNIT.
The Cowgirls burst out to an early 5-0 lead to start the first quarter but Kansas State answered with a 13-0 run. The Wildcats' shooting went cold shortly after as Kansas State went more than four minutes without a field goal to allow UW to inch back within three points.
The three-point deficit was the closest UW got to the Wildcats the rest of the way.
Kansas State put together a 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter to build a 10-point lead after the first 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in the first quarter while the Cowgirls went just 2-of-4 from the line.
Kansas State's run to end the first quarter carried into the start of the second, with the Wildcats extending the run to 16-0 to take a commanding 19-point lead. The Cowgirls answered with a 6-0 run of their own, but Kansas State answered again with a 5-0 run to take a 16-point lead going into the halftime break.
The Cowgirls shot just 7-of-26 (27%) from the field in the first half, including a 4-of-14 (29%) mark from 3-point range. The Wildcats shot 12-of-31 (39%) and 4-of-10 (40%) while outscoring UW 16-4 in the paint.
UW's offense awoke in the third quarter with the Cowgirls outscoring the Wildcats 17-15 to start the second half. Despite the strong offensive quarter, the Cowgirls still trailed by 14 points going into the fourth quarter.
UW's highest scoring quarter was in the fourth, but the Cowgirls' 18 points in the final 10 minutes of the game was too little, too late. Kansas State ended the game 25-of-30 (83%) from the free-throw line to help seal the 16-point win over the Cowgirls.
Emily Mellema led UW with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and a 4-of-5 mark from 3-point range. Malene Pedersen added 15 points and four rebounds despite getting into early foul trouble.
Allyson Fertig had a relatively quiet game in the paint, finishing with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds in 25 minutes. In their final game for UW, super-seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann combined for five points, five rebounds and five assists.
“I told them they needed to take a couple extra seconds in that Wyoming uniform and soak it in one last time,” UW coach Heather Ezell said during a Wyoming Radio Network interview. “Those two, I can never say thank you enough for what they’ve done for this program for five years. They’ve definitely left everything they’ve had in this program and in that brown and gold.”
The Cowgirls were outrebounded 42-35 and outscored 26-22 in the paint. The Wildcats led for over 37 minutes despite shooting just 20-of-53 (38%) from the field.
“They ramped up their defense, especially their pressure on the wings,” Ezell said. “Their length bothered us. There for a little bit, I think we were a little taken aback from it I think. Once the game kept going, we were able to adjust and make some really good plays out of it, but that 14-0 run there at the end of the first and start of the second really put us in a hole.”
Tuesday's loss to Kansas State was just UW's second in the past eight games. The other was to UNLV in the Mountain West championship game earlier this month.
In both losses, Fertig was held to single-digit scoring for the Cowgirls.
“It wasn’t so much what they did with Allyson, but what they did with everybody around her,” Ezell said. “They wanted to pressure the ball on the wing and make it really tough. We couldn’t get a clean pass inside. That’s just where we need to continue to grow and continue to work in getting better as passers.”
Mellema may have symbolically been passed the torch from Olson for the role of UW's starting point guard. The sophomore was recruited to replace Olson once she graduated, and that process is already underway.
“She came in ready to go and competed for us,” Ezell said. “Hopefully she set the tone for what’s next for her. We graduate Tommi and she’s the point guard of the future, so hopefully this is the start of something really special for her.”
A second-round exit in the WNIT wasn't exactly how Ezell envisioned her first season as UW's head coach ending. But, in order to continue to grow the program, it's important for Ezell to reflect on the past six months while also preparing to do improve on this year's mark next season.
“We wanted to come in every day and continue to get better and we wanted to compete,” Ezell said. “We told the kids, I talked to the coaches even when I was gone, and there was never a time that they did not come in and work hard and weren’t ready to play.
"It's about all of those little things. If we can continue to grow, that’s what makes really good teams and really good programs. It’s that toughness that we talk about. I’m really proud.”