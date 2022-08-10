LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at Madrid Sports Complex.
The match marked the beginning of fall practice, and UW coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s so fun to be back,” Corbin said in a news release. “It’s just so great seeing the kids out competing, communicating, having a good time, hyping each other up and holding each other accountable. They’ve worked really hard this summer, so it’s just fun to see that hard work pay off.”
The intrasquad scrimmage was the second of Corbin’s coaching tenure for the Cowgirls. This year’s game felt different than last season’s contest.
“The composure and the cohesion were the biggest differences,” Corbin said. “There was a lot of stress and anxiety going into last fall with a lot of new things. Last fall, people felt a need to show themselves and impress, state their identity. But this Brown and Gold (game), nobody felt that way anymore. It was more about them trying to play together and implement the things we’ve been talking about this entire year.
“There’s been a lot of growth in the last year, and I’m just super proud of them.”
The Cowgirls’ first exhibition match will be against Casper College at 1 p.m. Sunday at Madrid Sports Complex.