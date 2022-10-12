The end to the 2022 season was mired in heartbreak and disappointment for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
Defeats have a way of derailing momentum a team has built up and can sometimes carry over into subsequent seasons. However, the Cowgirls are determined to use it to motivate themselves in the 2023 campaign.
“(That loss) definitely sticks with you,” junior guard Grace Ellis said. “That is all that has been in the back of our mind since we lost it.”
After finishing the season 11-6 in conference play, the team entered the Mountain West tournament feeling confident as the No. 3 seed. However, things did not go according to plan, and the team dropped its quarterfinal matchup 51-38 to Colorado State.
The team made it to the Women’s National Invitational tournament, where they won back-to-back overtime games against Tulsa and Idaho State.
The Cowgirls faced off in the third round against UCLA. They had multiple opportunities in the first and second overtimes to close out the game, but were unable to seal the deal.
With its season over, UW had a lot of time to think about what transpired. However, that thought and memory of losing is serving as motivation for the team this season.
When the season ended, Ellis returned home to glowing praise from her family. However, in the back of her mind, that loss stuck with her. Instead of it causing problems, Ellis believes it has set a new standard.
“That is what is fueling us this season,” Ellis said. “We don’t want that outcome again. We want to do better than that. That is now the standard we have set for ourselves, and now we have to beat it.”
Sophomore forward Allyson Fertig had some mixed emotions following the losses in the Mountain West tournament and WNIT. While the two losses stung, the one to Colorado State stung the most.
It served as greater motivation for her through the off-season and now into the preparation for the 2023 campaign.
“It was definitely a stinger then because we wanted to make it farther in the tournament,” Fertig said, “It just gives us another reason to work harder this year and set the goal of going way farther and even winning the tournament. That is my goal; I want to win the tournament.”
While the UCLA loss stung, as well, it served as a reason for optimism. With the team being obliterated the year prior, the way the Cowgirls played showed that the team can compete at that level.
“I think our wins and our loss in the WNIT gives us hope,” Fertig said. “I’m excited to see what we can do this year, because we got that much done last year.”
Only time will tell how the effects of last season’s loss will carry over into this season. One thing is for certain, however: UW seems confident that it will not be anything other than a blur.
Cowgirls picked fourth
The MW’s coaches and select media members picked UW to finish fourth in the league.
UNLV, which won the conference title last season, was selected as the team to finish first. New Mexico and Colorado State were the two teams picked to finish ahead of the Cowgirls, as well.
San Diego State was selected to finish just behind the Cowgirls to round out the top five. Nevada, Boise State, Air Force, Fresno State, San Jose State and Utah State were picked to finish No. 6-11, respectively.
On the road
The Cowgirls will host three open practices around the state of Wyoming this weekend.
UW will be at Kelly Walsh High in Casper from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15. It will head to Douglas and Cheyenne on Oct. 16. The team will be at Douglas High from 9-10 a.m and will be at Storey Gym in Cheyenne from 1 to 3 p.m. Each open practice will be followed by an autograph session for fans.