wte-20230707-spts-JonahCox

Oral Roberts' Jonah Cox runs to first base during an NCAA super regional game against Oregon on June 9 in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

Three years ago, Jonah Cox was a no-name recruit out of Class 1A Flatirons Academy who had his Division I plans scuttled due to a coaching change at Wichita State, and his senior season canned because of the pandemic.

So Cox, without fanfare or hype, entered the junior college circuit. All he’s done since is hit, and hit some more, while bootstrapping his way into a college baseball star and likely pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus