Three years ago, Jonah Cox was a no-name recruit out of Class 1A Flatirons Academy who had his Division I plans scuttled due to a coaching change at Wichita State, and his senior season canned because of the pandemic.
So Cox, without fanfare or hype, entered the junior college circuit. All he’s done since is hit, and hit some more, while bootstrapping his way into a college baseball star and likely pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Cox dominated at Butler Community College as a freshman and Eastern Oklahoma State College as a sophomore before transferring to Oral Roberts. There, the 21-year-old rattled off a 47-game hit streak and won Summit League Player of the Year while helping the Golden Eagles back to the College World Series for the first time since 1978.
“To (bootstrap) like that, you have to have a desire to get better, to develop, and to know that you’re not a finished product and that you need to improve,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. “(Cox) was open to coaching, open to people helping him. And it takes a lot of work to do what he just did.
“That work ethic and that desire to improve is what is behind this kind of jump. And what’s most impressive is he’s still not a finished product — he still has room to develop and he has a strong work ethic to get him there (as a pro).”
Along the way to his meteoric college baseball rise, Cox played three different positions – shortstop at Butler, second base at Eastern Oklahoma and center field at ORU, the latter position being where he’s expected to play professionally.
At Butler in El Dorado, Kansas, Cox hit .397 with 10 homers and 49 steals in 53 games. The production didn’t slow down at Eastern Oklahoma in Wilburton, where he slashed .431/.502/.631 with 43 steals in 56 games. Those two stellar JuCo seasons set the stage for the third-longest hitting streak in NCAA history this year, when Cox batted .412 with 28 steals as an All-American.
Cox credited his three college baseball stops for molding him from a raw, small-school prep standout — at Flatirons Academy, Cox had only 10 other players in his program, and four other students in his graduating class — into one of the best batters in the country. In 2023 he led Division I with 114 hits.
“I’m blessed to have three separate coaching staffs that really took me in and taught me everything about baseball,” Cox said. “I’ve evolved as a player so much because I’ve had a lot of people in my life over the past few years who have taught me a ton, and I’ve listened. … I’m nothing without all those coaches who helped me to get to this stage.”
Cox has the athletic lineage, too, to suggest he can continue his ascent in minor-league baseball later this summer.
His dad, Darron Cox, was a catcher who was a fifth-round pick by the Reds out of the University of Oklahoma in 1989. The OU Hall of Famer played 14 seasons as a pro, including a stint in the majors with the Expos in 1999, when he batted .240 in 15 games with one homer. Darron Cox also spent four seasons coaching in the Rockies organization.
Cox’s mom, Karen Cox (nee Spicer), was a softball standout at OU; older brothers Caleb (the head coach at Garden City) and Joshua (who recently graduated from ORU) both played Division I baseball, and youngest sibling Emma is committed to play softball at Oregon.
Growing up, Cox would saunter into his father’s office to look at the elder Cox’s framed home run ball, among other MLB memorabilia that lit a fire in the young ballplayer — and gave him perspective when the accolades and attention started to pile up over the past three seasons as his plus-speed, advanced bat-to-ball skills and defensively versatility boosted his draft stock.
“The biggest thing my dad taught me was how to keep my head where my feet are,” Cox said. “I’ve never been thinking if there’s scouts in the stands, or the effect of this (hype) or that or the other — my mindset this whole year was, I’m at Oral Roberts and how can I help my team win today? How can I get better today? I had to keep my head where my feet are and I did.”
Texas A&M Corpus Christi assistant coach Noe Ruiz, who was Cox’s hitting coach at Eastern Oklahoma, sees Cox as a player with “a different baseball mind that most.”
“He’s a different student about hitting than I’ve ever been around,” Ruiz said. “He’s at the field all the time. It would be a two-o-clock doubleheader and we don’t have to be there until 11 a.m. for B.P., and Jonah will be out there with his little speaker and hitting off the tee at 8 a.m., going through his routine. It’s his meditation time.”
Cox is drawing serious interest from a handful of teams leading into the draft, set for July 9-11 in Seattle, including the Rockies, Padres, Dodgers, Cubs and Pirates. No matter where he lands, he wants to keep the momentum going with his bat at the next level.
“In my head, even after everything that’s happened this year, I’m still just the kid from Colorado, just playing baseball,” Cox said. “My next goal is to hear my name called, and hopefully make a lifelong dream come true. From there, the focus and work doesn’t stop.”