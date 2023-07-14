Coyotes Galchenyuk Released Hockey

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk adjusts his pads during an NHL game March 22, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend, police said in a report, actions that led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player's contract on Friday.

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus