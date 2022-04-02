The Rawlins High School girls’ soccer team has a young core of players who coaches hope will commit to the sport with training to develop the skills and conditioning needed to be successful.
The Outlaws return four seniors that were part of the program a year ago along with a fifth senior who moved to the school. With a handful of juniors and freshmen, the bulk of the roster is made up of the sophomore class.
Head coach Brooke Dotterer-Mendez said the younger players and those who have not played much before need to learn the routine of soccer training through their practices.
“The soccer season goes by so fast that by the time soccer season ends, we are just … getting into the routine and know what to do,” said Dotterer-Mendez. “The first month is always a little rough for us, but overall I am happy with everything I have.”
The program also has a boost from assistant coach Jordan Quig. Players have responded well to Quig’s instruction, which Dotterer-Mendez said could lead to a successful season.
The Outlaws feature a strong backline with fast players in attacking positions. Dotterer-Mendez said she is excited to see what the team can do once everything is put together.
The team will need more experience outside to truly figure out what it is capable of, she said. The entire first week of practices were spent inside, and the weather was not ideal the second week either. With more time spent outside the coaches can fine-tune the tactics for the Outlaws.
One area of focus that’s recurring is conditioning. Players need to be ready to run around for 80 minutes every game and more if the game goes into overtime.
“You have to come in shape into soccer season because it is another kind of in-shape compared to other sports,” Dotterer-Mendez said.
Coming into the season in shape is part of the commitment to the program Rawlins needs to build a successful program.
Over the course of the past three weeks, including four games in two days at the Pinedale Cup last weekend, the Outlaws proved they were ready for the challenge.
They only had 16 players make the trip to Pinedale for the tournament, leaving the team undermanned. Two players went down with injuries Friday, leaving the team with very few subs for the following day.
Players had to play new positions and without substitutions. The bright spot from the situation is that the younger players gained valuable experience, the coach said. Also, the freshmen already have four complete games under their belts whole the entire team was tested in the tournament.
“Overall, it was nice to see those kids step up,” said Dotterer-Mendez. “Playing four games in one weekend is pretty rough. … I feel like my team overcame a lot this weekend and played through it.”
The Outlaws started the weekend with a tight 1-0 loss to Powell. Dotterer-Mendez said the heat started to affect the team and with an already short bench, the second game against Newcastle did not go as well, a 4-0 loss.
Rawlins responded Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Torrington.
The final game of the weekend ended in a scoreless tie after regulation and overtime resulting in a shootout. Rawlins lost the shootout by the narrow margin of 4-3.
Dotterer-Mendez said she’s pleased with the experience the players gained from the weekend, especially the shootout. The Outlaws now know what the process is like if they get into the same situation during the state tournament.
The Outlaws will take the pitch next on the road against Douglas High School 3 p.m. on Friday.