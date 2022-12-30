Man serves jail time for profane outbursts, threats
POWELL (WNE) — A man who spewed obscenities, racial slurs and death threats at passersby and police spent three weeks in jail for his outbursts.
Man serves jail time for profane outbursts, threats
POWELL (WNE) — A man who spewed obscenities, racial slurs and death threats at passersby and police spent three weeks in jail for his outbursts.
Joseph E. Rauchwater, 47, was arrested the night of Dec. 1, after a citizen reported he was screaming, yelling and threatening to kill people in a city of Powell parking lot.
Powell Police Sgt. Sean Alquist responded from the nearby police station around 11 p.m. and spotted Rauchwater yelling at a passing van. Rauchwater initially ran at the officer but stopped when Alquist told him to, charging documents say.
When police prepared to take Rauchwater into custody, he began bellowing “Curse these mother f—ers” and “No forgiveness, kill ‘em all, their mother, their father, their children,'' followed by the N-word, the affidavit says.
Rauchwater initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of breach of peace. However, after being unable to post a $5,000 bond, Rauchwater and his court-appointed defense attorney, Travis Smith, reached a deal with Park County prosecutors.
Rauchwater agreed to plead guilty and prosecutors agreed to recommend he be released from jail, with credit for the 21 days he’d already served.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah approved the arrangement Dec. 22.
Court records show Rauchwater has a history of similar offenses.
That includes a June 2019 incident in which he drunkenly walked in and out of oncoming traffic on a state highway south of Saratoga, then swore at and resisted responding officers.
Then, during a separate January 2020 arrest in Saratoga, he reportedly used the N-word and threatened to kill an officer, the officer’s wife and the officer’s children.
Rauchwater has said he suffers the effects of a life-altering head injury.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.