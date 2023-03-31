...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
GILLETTE — Kidnapping charges have been dismissed for a man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days, but he still faces potential prison time for a drug charge.
Jason John Black, 48, pleaded guilty March 1 to felony meth possession and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
Two counts of felony kidnapping and another domestic battery misdemeanor were dismissed, per a deal with prosecutors.
In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a five- to seven-year prison sentence for the meth charge and concurrent 180-day jail sentences for the two domestic battery convictions.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about how she had not returned home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave, and he dragged her back inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone. He then hit her in the face with the corner of her phone, according to court documents.
His girlfriend said Black was not drunk during the fight, but he may have been high on meth.
She was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.
Black was found with a plastic pill bottle wrapped in green electrical tape that held two bags of meth, totaling 8 grams without packaging, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Man charged in Cheyenne kidnapping, assault case
CHEYENNE — On March 27, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Cheyenne police were dispatched to a report of shots fired outside a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
According to statements, a verbal altercation between the suspect, Zachary Hernandez, 41, of Cheyenne, and three occupants of the house, two adult men and one adult woman, occurred in the alley behind the residence. During the argument, Hernandez allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an unoccupied parked vehicle. He then allegedly pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the men and forced the woman to enter a vehicle with him.
Once inside the vehicle, a white Kia, Hernandez fled the scene with the woman. He reportedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while she drove.
Responding officers were provided with a vehicle description and direction of travel. Minutes later, a Laramie County sheriff ’s deputy observed the Kia driving near the 400 block of Avenue C and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Cheyenne police officers then arrested Hernandez without incident.
Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County jail on three felony counts of aggravated assault-threatening with a deadly weapon and one felony count of kidnapping-terrorizing the victim.