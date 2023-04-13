Two arrests made for meth possession with intent to deliver
GILLETTE — Two women were arrested for felony possession of meth with intent to deliver on April 6.
The women, 39 and 33, were in a 2013 Honda when they were stopped in the 900 block of E. Second St. for a headlight violation and swerving, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.
Police could smell weed in the car, and after searching the vehicle they found 5.1 grams of meth, including packaging, 1.5 grams of weed, small jeweler’s baggies and a box for a scale, Marcus said.
The 39-year-old, Jessica Olmedo said she also had drugs on her, and an additional 5 grams of meth in packaging was found. The 33-year-old, Jolie Bryant, had an active county warrant for failure to provide proof of counseling.
Both women were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Aune can't use Williams' competency exam in her trial
CODY — A Park County District Court judge has ruled that Carolyn Aune, who is charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, cannot use defendant Moshe Williams’ competency evaluations as evidence during her jury trial.
According to judge Bobbi Overfield’s March 31 order, after reviewing both of Williams’ competency evaluation reports, she did not find any exculpatory evidence that would require the reports be disclosed to Aune and her counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas.
Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to defendants, potentially absolving them of guilt.
In her decision, Overfield cited state law that says the report “may not be used in any matter except regarding the issues of [Williams’] mental condition.” She ruled Williams’ competency evaluations would remain confidential and under seal.
Trefonas filed a motion in February requesting the state provide the “specific allegations it will rely on at trial.” The state responded that it “has repeatedly provided its theory of the case and is not required to do more,” the motion said.
Providing a response to those motions, Overfield issued an order in which she stated the charging document and affidavit provided Aune’s counsel with enough information to prepare a defense. But she also wrote she “understands there could be some confusion” on whether Aune is being charged as the principal in the act or as the one who aided and abetted. Overfield ruled that the state should “clarify” how Aune is being charged.
The state was further ordered to make it clear whether Aune was being charged with intentional abuse, reckless acts or both.
Hightman sentencing set for June
GILLETTE — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the man who pleaded guilty to charges that he stole money from his missing fiancé’s bank account, ran up her credit cards and deleted her email account in the days and weeks after she was last heard from.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, is scheduled to appear before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey for a sentencing hearing on his three felony convictions at 9:45 a.m. June 14.
Hightman pleaded guilty March 28 to felony counts of theft, unlawful use of a credit card and crimes against intellectual property for taking $3,666.46 from Irene Gakwa’s bank account, charging $3,230.65 to two of her credit cards and deleting her Gmail account without permission.
Gakwa was last heard from on a video call with family on Feb. 24, 2022. The crimes Hightman pleaded guilty to occurred between Feb. 25 and March 19 of the same year. The investigation into Gakwa’s disappearance began a day later, March 20.
In plea negotiations, Hightman agreed to pay restitution totaling almost $7,000 for the money stolen from Gakwa’s bank account and charged to her credit cards.
Collectively, Hightman could face up to 23 years in prison and $23,000 in fines.
He remains in the Campbell County Jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Gillette police continue to investigate Gakwa’s missing person case, and Hightman remains a person of interest who has not faced charges directly related to her disappearance.
13-year-old arrested for school shooting threats
GILLETTE — A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot students at Twin Spruce Junior High has been arrested and charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats.
The boy, who went unnamed in a city of Gillette news release, threatened to shoot other students last week, and the Gillette Police Department investigation determined that although he did not have access to guns, he did threaten other students.
The alleged threats were made last Thursday, April 6, and he was arrested at about 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail log.
A terroristic threat involves someone threatening to commit any violence with the intent to cause serious public inconvenience, according to the release.
“Following recent threats in our community, the Police Department urges residents to immediately report any threat of violence to law enforcement or school officials,” the release read. “All reports will be investigated. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making threats.”
Lovell man pleads guilty to Walmart thefts
CODY — The Lovell man charged in two different thefts at the Cody Walmart last year — stealing to repay a woman whose car he had borrowed and then stealing a go-cart to get his girlfriend out of jail — pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing March 9.
Emilio Guillermo Montenegro, 37, pleaded guilty to both thefts and was sentenced to serve one year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 88 days served.
After serving his time, he will be released on probation for three years.
In May of last year, Montenegro stole roughly $632 worth of merchandise to give to the woman whose car he had borrowed as a sort of “payment for the use of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
The items he stole included men’s shoes, a Skyhawk Drone, a flashlight, a Vizio TV and a pressure washer.
In August, a Walmart associate found Montenegro pushing an $899 gas-powered go-kart out of the store.
Montenegro told Cody Police officers that his girlfriend was in jail, and she had been calling him and asking him to get her out of jail, according to the affidavit.
He explained he thought if he could sell the go-kart, he would have money to get her out, the affidavit said.
Montenegro then wrote a letter to Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson on Jan. 26, in which he stated he was guilty, despite having pleaded not guilty in November of last year during his arraignment.
From Wyoming News Exchange