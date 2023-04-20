Truck driver arrested for DUI
GILLETTE — A 53-year-old Nevada truck driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 13 after struggling with the door of his semi.
Deputies were called out to the parking lot of Hank’s Roadside Bar and Grill at about 5:30 p.m. that day to check on the man’s welfare, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Bar staff said the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a semi. They said he was acting strange and they were not comfortable checking on him.
When deputies arrived, the man was still sitting in the semi, which was running. He showed signs of being drunk, and he couldn’t figure out how to open the door of the semi.
Eventually he handed deputies the keys to the truck through the window so they could unlock the door from the outside, Matheny said.
He admitted to drinking and thought he would be safe to drive in a couple of hours. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.24%.
Powell man pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old
CODY — “This is an inexcusable tragedy, Mr. Getzfreid,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson said moments before Jason Getzfreid, 29, of Powell pleaded guilty to murdering his 4-month-old child during a change of plea hearing April 12.
“A child, only 4 months old, died in your care,” Simpson said. “A totally innocent person who never even had a chance of life, dead because of your incompetence and willful indifference.”
During the hearing, a plea agreement was reached that amended Getzfreid’s charge from murder in the first degree to murder in the second degree. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve between 30 and 35 years in a state prison.
The baby died Aug. 27, 2021 after being transported from Powell Valley Healthcare to a hospital in Salt Lake City.
After pleading guilty, Getzfreid described the events that led to his baby’s death.
He said the baby had started fussing, and he tried to give her a pacifier and swaddle her but then realized she needed a diaper change.
“Before I picked her up to check her diaper, I asked her what her problem was, and I started shaking her,” he said. “[And] she started crying worse.”
Getzfreid said he then set the baby on the couch, but “when I reached over, she rolled or fell or something and hit the floor. That’s when she went limp and unresponsive.”
“I didn’t mean to cause harm to my daughter,” he said later.
Simpson granted the plea agreement despite his own objections.
“I’m not a party to the plea agreement,” he said. “It’s inexplicable to take a life and not have to pay more in terms of the life of the perpetrator.”
School district expels student who brought gun to school
NEWCASTLE — The student who brought a gun to school on March 15, leading to lockdowns at both Newcastle High School and Newcastle Middle School, has been expelled for one year.
The Weston County School District 1 board of trustees voted in favor of the expulsion following a brief executive session on March 29.
Before the vote, Chairman John Riesland addressed a room full of people.
“Before we get started, I know some of you might be here to talk about what took place on March 15 at the school,” he said. “At this meeting, we cannot discuss that because it is an ongoing investigation.”
He noted that any concerns, questions, solutions or anything else should be directed to the Newcastle Police Department or Weston County Sheriff’s Office.
Riesland assured those in attendance that “down the road” the board would be discussing school security.
He also touched on criticism of the school’s communication with parents and the community during the incident, stating that he was told that parents had received information from other parents and friends before the schools provided any.
He explained that the administrators, police department, sheriff’s department and staff were “pretty busy” addressing the situation.
“Until we had some facts, nothing was put out,” Riesland said, noting that as soon as information was available, it was released through proper channels.
“Everyone walked out of the school, it doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “We need to be very inspired by that. Thank God for that result.”
From Wyoming News Exchange