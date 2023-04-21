Man pleads not guilty in fentanyl, meth case
EVANSTON — Jeffery Spencer pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intent to deliver.
He was arraigned in the 3rd District Court on April 11.
Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Justin Mathson wrote in an affidavit that he and two other agents were at the Pilot truck stop last month when Special Agent Mike Hanson observed a white male, whom he recognized as Spencer, step out from the driver seat of a white 2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Washington plates.
Hanson knew Spencer had an active arrest warrant, so the agents spoke to him. Spencer was wanted in Washington for assault, burglary and arson.
While waiting for confirmation of those charges, the agents spotted a pipe believed to be used with controlled substances sitting on Spencer’s driver seat. Hanson knew Spencer had prior drug convictions, so the agents requested intervention from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Trooper Brandon Deckert arrived and performed a K-9 investigation of the Volkswagen’s exterior, which yielded a positive response for controlled substances.
Confirmation was received at this time for Spencer’s Washington warrant.
Hanson began to open the vehicle’s door when Spencer allegedly told him that two pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 “blues,” or fentanyl pills were in the car. As Hanson searched the vehicle, Spencer informed him there were another two pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment.
Once the search was complete, agents had located nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, over 1,300 M30 fentanyl pills and an unregistered .22 caliber revolver, along with multiple paraphernalia items, court documents state.
Spencer is scheduled for a two-day trial beginning on Aug. 22 in the 3rd District Court in Evanston. If convicted, he could face up to 54 years in prison and $80,000 in fines.
Evanston couple facing child endangerment, drug charges
EVANSTON — Evanston Police Department officer Colton Welling arrested Colten Rhodes and Samantha Strobel, aka Samantha Brumme, without a warrant on April 11, according to an affidavit filed at the 3rd District Circuit Court.
The two have since been charged with child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and use of a controlled substance.
At about 4:30 p.m. April 11, Welling and seven other officers responded to 748 18th St. after Department of Family Services agents reported that two adults were not awakening and DFS was concerned about their well-being.
DFS removed two children — a 1-month-old and a 9-year-old — from the house and placed them with a relative.
Welling and another officer located Strobel and Rhodes in a bedroom, where Rhodes said they had been napping after spending the prior night caring for the baby.
When asked if he had smoked anything, Rhodes answered negatively, according to the affidavit.
An officer located a marijuana bong containing red liquid, as well as multiple pieces of aluminum foil with a burnt residue on their surface, court documents state.
Rhodes then allegedly supplied the officers with several Ziploc bags, then handed an officer a piece of foil with a burnt piece of a suspected fentanyl pill. He also provided a white box, which contained three more suspected fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.
He then allegedly confessed to using fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana earlier that day.
Both suspects allegedly exhibited drowsiness, constricted pupils and raspy voices, all of which are signs of narcotic use. Consistent with stimulant use, officers said Strobel had a high blood pressure reading when examined at Evanston Regional Hospital.
From Wyoming News Exchange