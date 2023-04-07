Cheyenne woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200K
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman pleaded guilty on March 31 in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from a local theater company over the span of two years.
Late last November, Carissa J. Dunn-Pollard, 45, was accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players during her employment as a part-time bookkeeper from roughly September 2020 to May 2022. At the time, the charges against Dunn-Pollard carried a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.
On March 6, Dunn-Pollard filed a plea agreement in her case, which was accepted by the prosecution, reducing her charges from five counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.
Assistant United States Attorney Margaret M. Vierbuchen said that with Dunn-Pollard’s guilty plea, the prosecution would seek the “low end” of the guidelines, if they’re accepted, or a 27- to 33-month sentence.
Dunn-Pollard now faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years and up to $275,000 in fines. She has also agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution to the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, as well as a penalty to the Internal Revenue Service, though they have not yet settled on an appropriate figure.
As a bookkeeper for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Dunn-Pollard was the sole person responsible for keeping financial records, “including paying bills, managing payroll, and submitting financial reports to the (theater’s) management,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Over the span of the two years during which she admitted to stealing from the theater, Dunn-Pollard had transferred $53,819 into her bank account through 54 different “payroll deposits.” Theater management was suspicious after discovering these “unusual transfers of funds.”
Trial for Cody couple delayed to August
CODY — The jury trials for the Cody couple charged with abusing their 15-year-old child by putting her in cruel confinement have been delayed until Aug. 7 due to possible plea agreements.
Jacob Wayne Guyer, 38, and Christine Philbrook, 48, were charged separately in 2021, each with one count of child abuse after they allegedly locked the child in a room for several hours a day, under poor living conditions and with little food.
Both Guyer, the child’s father, and Philbrook, her stepmother, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 21 during their arraignments in Park County District Court. They were initially scheduled to appear for separate jury trials in April, but both waived their right to a speedy trial in March.
Park County Law Enforcement was dispatched to the home in July of 2021 on a report of property damage, after Guyer said his daughter had knocked a hole in an adjoining wall in order to escape her locked room and find food, the affidavit said.
Park County Patrol Sgt. Phil Johnson described the child’s room as 10 feet by 15 feet. He said the only objects in the room were a sleeping bag, pillow, bag of chips, water bottle, security camera, television and a five-gallon bucket in the corner with a roll of toilet paper, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Johnson said the child looked “emaciated” and worse than she did several months before when he first met her after she had run away from home. The child told police that after going to school and doing house chores, she was locked in her bedroom until the next morning.
Doctors at Cody Regional Health were concerned that she weighed only 93 pounds, the affidavit said.
Teen hospitalized for fentanyl, grandmother arrested
GILLETTE — An 18-year-old was hospitalized and his grandmother was arrested east of Gillette early on April 4 after the teen was found unresponsive from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
When Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on M and M Circle at about 6 a.m. on April 4, the 18-year-old man wasn’t breathing and was suspected to have overdosed on fentanyl. Deputies helped EMS paramedics, who gave the man naloxone, or Narcan. He began breathing and was taken to the hospital. Later he was ticketed for use of a controlled substance, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
There were four other adults in the residence: the 58-year-old grandmother plus two men and a woman in their 30s.
Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight and were denied when they asked the homeowner to search the residence. They were later granted a search warrant, and in the grandmother’s bedroom, they found several meth pipes with less than 1 gram of suspected meth, a marijuana vape pen along with a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, suspected fentanyl and about 30 unidentified pills she did not have a prescription for, Reynolds said.
She was arrested for felony possession of pills, her third or subsequent offense, and misdemeanor counts of THC possession, meth possession and marijuana possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.
Colorado man allegedly steals taxi
CODY — A Colorado man allegedly stole a taxi cab outside of the Irma Hotel.
Charles Zachary Crandall, 45, of Loveland, Colorado, was charged with the theft of property valued at over $1,000 and a DWUI.
Cody police officers were dispatched to the Irma Hotel around 1:45 a.m. on March 18 after an Explorer Taxi employee reported her cab had been stolen when she went inside the Irma to make contact with a group that had requested a ride, the affidavit said.
At the time of the dispatch report, Cody Sgt. Beau Egger was patrolling, heading westbound on Yellowstone Avenue when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen taxi cab, the affidavit said.
The cab eventually pulled into a space near the exit/entrance area of the hotel.
Egger illuminated the vehicle with his spotlight and saw the vehicle door open as a male — later identified as Crandall — got out and hid behind the hotel sign, the affidavit said.
While Egger attempted to ask Crandall a series of questions, “the response was unintelligible.” Crandall also stumbled and appeared unsteady on his feet, the affidavit said.
“I asked where he got the vehicle from, and he responded, ‘I don’t know,’” the affidavit said. “At this time, I observed the subject’s speech was slow and slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot.”
Crandall was placed in handcuffs and subsequently stated, “I don’t know where I got this car,” the affidavit said.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court March 20, Crandall was given a $7,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted.
If convicted on all charges, Crandall faces up to 10-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,750.
From Wyoming News Exchange