Man completes house party jail sentence
JACKSON — A man convicted of three misdemeanors in 2020 will complete his 30-day jail sentence Monday, Aug. 21.
After three years of appeals, William “Mike” Crothers, 57, previously a Wilson resident, was ordered June 20 to serve his sentence.
At the trial in February 2020, high school students testified that Crothers drunkenly kissed and groped teenage girls during a May 2019 party at his home.
He was convicted on three misdemeanor charges — two for unlawful contact and one for permitting a house party. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in Teton County Jail and was booked into jail July 21.
His attorneys stated that Teton County prosecutors withheld important evidence, namely that teen witnesses were given immunity from alcohol and drug charges. One witness was in a juvenile diversion program for a theft charge at the time he testified against Crothers.
Crothers and his team of attorneys were requesting a new trial, a request that was denied June 20 by Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws. His denial came three months after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Crothers’ case.
A representative for Crothers provided a statement by email:
“Mr. Crothers is disappointed by Teton County’s brand of so-called ‘justice’ but considers his 30-day sentence light, although unfair and unfounded, when compared to other victims of prosecutorial misconduct who have less resources to hold the system accountable.”
CFD suit dismissed after guard identified as Colorado man
CHEYENNE — A previously unidentified security guard accused in a lawsuit against Cheyenne Frontier Days of physically assaulting a Colorado man has been identified.
More information about the guard, however, has led the judge in the federal case to dismiss the case without prejudice. Both parties in the case are now known to be residents of Colorado, meaning the case cannot be heard in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
Attorneys for the plaintiff may refile the suit in Laramie County District Court, according to court filings.
Frederick D. Amen, a resident of Colorado, alleged that the guard, identified only by a photograph, had assaulted him at a Frontier Nights event in 2022.
Amen previously alleged that the guard pushed him to the ground after he attempted to re-enter the crowd area through a barricade. He alleged that the guard told him he was not allowed to re-enter the area after leaving. The interaction led to Amen being pushed to the ground, he said.
“As (Amen) walked away, John Doe grabbed him from behind and threw (Amen) to the ground,” initial filings for the case read. “John Doe seriously injured (Amen’s) back and his elbow.”
Amen said he brought the incident to the attention of police and security officials on-site but that the people working there at the time refused to identify the guard in question.
Court filings made by Amen’s lawyers last week revealed the identity of the guard.
According to a motion to dismiss for lack of diversity jurisdiction, Amen’s lawyers said Cheyenne Frontier Days identified the guard as Tyler Beckle, who also is a resident of Colorado.
