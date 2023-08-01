Man who attempted Gold’s Gym robbery sentenced
CHEYENNE — Brandon Creel pleaded no contest to unlawful contact and interference with a peace officer earlier this month, according to a court document filed on July 18.
Creel was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to rob the local Gold’s Gym fitness center. He also attempted to confront other patrons of the gym.
He was subdued by a gym patron and later apprehended by authorities after resisting arrest.
A dispatcher had informed the officer who arrived on the scene that Creel did not successfully steal the vehicle in question but was instead “actively fighting with patrons” of the gym, according to court documents.
He was initially charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury. Under those charges he would have faced up to 11 years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines.
Due to his no-contest plea, he will only need to serve less than a year in jail. The court ordered that his 69 days already spent in jail will be taken as credit and served consecutively with his 360-day sentence.
After his time in jail, he will have one year of probation, along with a total of $270 in fees that he will have to pay for court costs, among other services. The court waived $250 in public defender fees, citing his inability to pay.
Gillette man charged after allegedly stabbing man
GILLETTE — A man accused of stabbing one of two men he was fighting and causing injuries serious enough to put that man in the intensive care unit has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Phillip I. Young, 24, was charged at a preliminary hearing last on July 25.
Young was arrested July 17 after police responded to the report of a fight between three men and found a 23-year-old man bleeding from his stomach.
Officers tried life-saving measures before EMS arrived and took the man to the Campbell County Health emergency department where he was immediately taken into surgery for the knife wound, according to court documents.
Police frisked Young before talking with him. A large folding knife fell from the man’s jacket.
“I was protecting myself,” Young told officers, according to court documents.
He said he was at the residence all day and when he began talking with the 23-year-old man, another man, 44, got offended and told him to “step up” to a fight, according to court documents.
Young said he was going to leave, but after the challenge, instead began fighting the older man.
They eventually separated and Young began walking away. When he was outside in the parking lot, he said the man challenged him to a fight again. He turned and faced the man, who then punched him in the mouth, according to court documents.
Young said he put the man in a headlock and held it until he saw the 23-year-old approach him. That’s when he pulled out the knife and “clipped” the younger man with the knife, according to court documents.
“It wasn’t premeditated, just instinct,” Young said.
He said that he was pursued by the two men and felt threatened.
His charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Minnesota man placed on probation for high-speed chase
POWELL — A Minnesota man who recently led police on a high-speed chase on the North Fork Highway has been released on probation after spending two-and-a-half weeks in jail.
On July 24 in Park County District Court, Kirk D. Raymond, 53, pleaded guilty to a felony count of interference with a peace officer; it relates to Raymond trying to injure a pursuing Park County Sheriff’s deputy.
Raymond’s guilty plea came as part of a deal with prosecutors that involved three other counts — a felony charge of aggravated fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana — being dismissed.
Raymond told authorities that he suffers from manic depression and had been off his medications for weeks at the time of his arrest.
“I actually thought I was going towards South Dakota,” he previously said in court.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the plea agreement, suspending two to four years of prison time in favor of three years of unsupervised probation. Raymond’s only requirement is to obey the law.
On July 5, Raymond led the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a late night chase on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 between Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the Shoshone National Forest boundary.
During the roughly half-hour pursuit, Raymond slammed on his brakes — nearly causing Deputy Bill Brown to crash into him and almost hitting a vehicle in the oncoming lane — and hit speeds that reached 100 mph.
Authorities ultimately had to use spike strips to stop Raymond’s Audi A4.
He reportedly smelled of alcohol, and marijuana products were found in the vehicle, charging documents say.
Raymond was ordered to pay $250 in court fees and assessment.
Cheyenne man charged with arson for storage unit fire
CHEYENNE — A 72-year-old Cheyenne resident has been charged with arson in connection with a July 27 fire at a storage facility on Missile Drive, according to court documents.
The official charge against Bela Kalfman is a single count of third-degree arson (property destruction greater than $200), according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Court documents allege that Kalfman “did unlawfully and intentionally start a fire or cause an explosion and intentionally, recklessly or with criminal negligence” destroy another’s property valued at $200 or more.
Cheyenne Police Department Detective Mike Fernandez reported hearing two large explosions and seeing a pillar of smoke as he exited Interstate 25 onto Missile Drive. He responded to the location of the fire, where a nearby witness told him the suspect was leaving the scene in a blue truck.
Fernandez located and spoke with Kalfman.
“He confirmed to have poured gasoline on items located with storage unit #26 and lighting the fire from the entry of the unit,” the affidavit of probable cause read. “Kalfman stated there was propane tanks, gasoline and diesel within this unit. Kalfman stated he started the fire because ‘voices’ told him to do so. ”
Kalfman told the detective that he was being watched before he started the fire and added that the unit he lit on fire was his own.
Fernandez also testified that Kalfman told him he was “sorry for his actions.”
The fire caused an estimated $1,000 or more in damages and placed people in harm's way. Fernandez also said the explosions were “possibly from the propane tanks, which (Kalfman) knew were in the unit he set fire to.”
If convicted, Kalfman could face up to five years of incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.
