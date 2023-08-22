CHEYENNE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, has announced that a Cheyenne man has been sentenced in a child pornography case.
Brian Joseph Nielsen, age 38, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 17, to 148 months of imprisonment for possession of child pornography, second or subsequent conviction. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence, which includes 15 years of supervised release following Nielsen’s prison term.
According to court documents, Nielson was indicted in July 2010 and pleaded guilty to interstate shipment of child pornography. He was sentenced to 135 months in prison based on special concerns that Nielson was a danger to children. Nielson began his lifetime supervised release in December 2019.
On Feb. 24, 2023, Nielson’s probation officer found him in possession of two unauthorized cell phones. Nielson admitted to knowingly possessing approximately 2,000 images of child pornography on one of the cell phones.
Man caught with meth and fentanyl pills faces 20 years
GILLETTE — A man caught with 1.5 pounds of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Gillette earlier this year has pleaded guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison.
Donnie L. Neice III, 53, pleaded guilty July 20 to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver meth. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed felony counts of fentanyl and meth possession, per plea negotiations.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed 12- to 20-year sentence for the conviction.
Neice’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.
He was found in a car full of people that had been pulled over for driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Wyoming Highway 59.
Neice was a passenger in a Chevy Suburban that was pulled over while entering Interstate 90 at about 1:50 a.m. March 21 after a police officer spotted it driving north on Highway 59 in the southbound lanes.
There were four people in the car, and the driver told police they had driven to Gillette from Casper to pick up some friends and that they were returning to Casper. Another officer arrived with a drug dog, and the police K-9 signaled that there may be drugs in the front driver’s side door.
While searching the SUV, officers found a backpack with 1.5 pounds of meth and about 1,000 blue M30 pills containing fentanyl. The bag was under the rear passenger seat where Neice had been seated, according to court documents.
From Wyoming News Exchange
