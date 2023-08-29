Driver booked for assault after hitting pedestrian with car

CHEYENNE — A male pedestrian was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24, after a driver struck him with his vehicle. The victim is in custody, and the driver has been booked into the Laramie County jail on an assault charge.

