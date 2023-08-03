Green River city official arrested

GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River's former URA/Main Street Administrator, Jennifer "Jennie" Melvin, was arrested on two counts of alleged theft over $1,000 and is being tried for suspected embezzlement from the Green River Urban Renewal Agency and Flaming Gorge Days.

