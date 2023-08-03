Green River city official arrested
GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River's former URA/Main Street Administrator, Jennifer "Jennie" Melvin, was arrested on two counts of alleged theft over $1,000 and is being tried for suspected embezzlement from the Green River Urban Renewal Agency and Flaming Gorge Days.
According to the probable cause affidavit from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), "a total of $42,942.55 was stolen out of the FGD account by Melvin between June 8, 2022 and May 21, 2023" and "a total of $34,551.53 was stolen from the URA account by Melvin between Jan. 14, 2021 and May 30, 2023."
Last May, Melvin began to call in sick often and did not respond to emails or phone calls, eventually stopping going to work completely.
"FGD had to be canceled because events weren't scheduled by Melvin and the account was empty," the affidavit states.
When Melvin stopped coming to work, her work-related mail — including bank statements from the URA and FGD accounts — was forwarded to other city employees. City Administrator Reed Clevenger "noticed a large amount of suspicious withdrawals and payments being made from the FGD account to the point that the account was overdrawn multiple times," according to the affidavit.
Charges from the FGD account included withdrawals from local ATMs — including the ATM at Wyoming Downs Off Track Betting in Rock Springs — and charges from supermarkets, gas stations, restaurants, Amazon, rental store companies and hotels.
The ending balance for the FGD account in December 2021 was $48,391.51, while the ending balance for December 2022 was $4,487.41, according to the affidavit. By May 2023, the account had a balance of minus $345.95.
The affidavit notes that Melvin had the only debit card issued for the account.
Melvin was arrested by the Rock Springs Police Department on July 14 and was released on July 18 after posting the $75,000 surety bond.
Melvin's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Alleged drunk driver causes two-hour power outage
CODY — An allegedly intoxicated driver caused the city of Cody to lose power for about two hours on Sunday, July 30, after he crashed into a city utility pole on Stampede Avenue at approximately 10 p.m., according to a Cody Police Department news release.
Cody police officers initially responded to a report of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck a fire hydrant before crashing into the utility pole.
Damage to the utility pole was “significant” and caused a “large portion” of the city to lose power for about two hours.
“An apparent trail of vehicle fluids leading away from the scene indicated the truck continued west down Stampede Avenue after leaving the scene of the crash,” the release said.
About half an hour after the crash, a Park County Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect and the vehicle near 8th Street and Skyline Drive.
“A subsequent investigation by Cody police officers indicated the driver was impaired, and he was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol,” the press release said.
City of Cody electric workers were able to restore power a few hours after the crash, and they worked throughout the night to replace the damaged pole, according to the press release.
Steven Herbert Shobert, 48, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, destroying city property worth more than $1,000 and driving while under suspension.
Former Jackson woman pleads guilty after embezzlement
JACKSON — A woman pleaded guilty to felony theft Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Teton County District Court after embezzling nearly $15,000 from a business last summer. She stated her reason for doing so was that she struggled to support multiple family members.
An agreement reached between the parties will give Shannon Hernandez, 51, three years of supervised probation. Hernandez has agreed to pay more than $14,400 in restitution to Teton Land Development after the company found payments she made to herself for two months in 2022.
The felony theft charge was filed April 20 in Teton County Circuit Court. The real estate developer had contacted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and said that in October an employee tasked with overseeing the finances for the company realized that $14,401.60 was unaccounted for.
This person found that a former employee who served as financial controller from January to July 2022 had been writing herself checks and cashing them.
Court documents state that Hernandez left the company in a “very odd” way — without giving notice and leaving the same day, citing a family health emergency. She currently lives in Phoenix.
When contacted by Deputy Chad Sachse in early January, Hernandez told him she felt her life was “out of control” because she was caring for an ailing father, as well as her mother and daughter.
Thomas Garlock, owner of Teton Land Development, told sheriff’s deputies that some time during Hernandez’s employment, she wrote herself a check and told her supervisor about it the following day, stating that she was having a financial issue at home and needed an “advance.” She was told to pay back the $5,000 in increments, as if it were a loan. That has not been paid back, according to court documents.
From Wyoming News Exchange
