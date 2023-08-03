Green River city official arrested
GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River's former URA/Main Street Administrator, Jennifer "Jennie" Melvin, was arrested on two counts of alleged theft over $1,000 and is being tried for suspected embezzlement from the Green River Urban Renewal Agency and Flaming Gorge Days.
According to the probable cause affidavit from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), "a total of $42,942.55 was stolen out of the FGD account by Melvin between June 8, 2022 and May 21, 2023" and "a total of $34,551.53 was stolen from the URA account by Melvin between Jan. 14, 2021 and May 30, 2023."
Last May, Melvin began to call in sick often and did not respond to emails or phone calls, eventually stopping going to work completely.
"FGD had to be canceled because events weren't scheduled by Melvin and the account was empty," the affidavit states.
When Melvin stopped coming to work, her work-related mail — including bank statements from the URA and FGD accounts — was forwarded to other city employees. City Administrator Reed Clevenger "noticed a large amount of suspicious withdrawals and payments being made from the FGD account to the point that the account was overdrawn multiple times," according to the affidavit.
Charges from the FGD account included withdrawals from local ATMs — including the ATM at Wyoming Downs Off Track Betting in Rock Springs — and charges from supermarkets, gas stations, restaurants, Amazon, rental store companies and hotels.
The ending balance for the FGD account in December 2021 was $48,391.51, while the ending balance for December 2022 was $4,487.41, according to the affidavit. By May 2023, the account had a balance of minus $345.95.
The affidavit notes that Melvin had the only debit card issued for the account.
Melvin was arrested by the Rock Springs Police Department on July 14 and was released on July 18 after posting the $75,000 surety bond.
Melvin's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.
Colorado man arrested after 40-plus mile chase
GILLETTE — A 59-year-old Colorado man was arrested early in the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 2, after leading deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high speed chase in a stolen truck for more than 40 miles.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 51 and Fairview Road, just east of Wyodak, when he saw a 2012 Ram pickup, driven by the Colorado man, drive through the stop sign.
The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver accelerated east on the highway, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Three deputies pursued the truck, which reached speeds of 100 mph. They deployed spike strips on just outside of Moorcroft, eventually deflating three tires on the pickup.
The man then got onto U.S. Highway 16, still heading east, at speeds of 40 to 50 mph while driving on three rims, Reynolds said. He was able to drive like this for more than 20 miles, as deputies and troopers pursued him.
Troopers deployed spike strips near Upton to try to get the truck’s last tire but were unsuccessful.
At about three miles east of Upton on Highway 16, a trooper hit the truck and caused it to go into a ditch and roll onto its side at a slow speed, Reynolds said.
The driver and his two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were not hurt in the crash.
The pickup had been reported stolen out of Colorado and three fentanyl pills were found in the truck. The man was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of stolen property and numerous traffic offenses, Reynolds said.
The woman was arrested for possession of fentanyl. Deputies were unable to contact the girl’s guardian, and she was placed into the custody of the Department of Family Services.
From Wyoming News Exchange
