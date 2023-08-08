Colorado man arrested after 40-plus mile chase
GILLETTE — A 59-year-old Colorado man was arrested early in the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 2, after leading deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a high speed chase in a stolen truck for more than 40 miles.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 51 and Fairview Road, just east of Wyodak, when he saw a 2012 Ram pickup, driven by the Colorado man, drive through the stop sign.
The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver accelerated east on the highway, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Three deputies pursued the truck, which reached speeds of 100 mph. They deployed spike strips on just outside of Moorcroft, eventually deflating three tires on the pickup.
The man then got onto U.S. Highway 16, still heading east, at speeds of 40 to 50 mph while driving on three rims, Reynolds said. He was able to drive like this for more than 20 miles, as deputies and troopers pursued him.
Troopers deployed spike strips near Upton to try to get the truck’s last tire but were unsuccessful.
At about three miles east of Upton on Highway 16, a trooper hit the truck and caused it to go into a ditch and roll onto its side at a slow speed, Reynolds said.
The driver and his two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were not hurt in the crash.
The pickup had been reported stolen out of Colorado and three fentanyl pills were found in the truck. The man was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of stolen property and numerous traffic offenses, Reynolds said.
The woman was arrested for possession of fentanyl. Deputies were unable to contact the girl’s guardian, and she was placed into the custody of the Department of Family Services.
Rawlins Police Department reports series of vandalism
RAWLINS — A series of vandalism at Bolten Park, located at 110 E. Davis St., has city officials and law enforcement asking for the public’s assistance in finding the culprits.
According to Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward, there have been separate occasions of someone trashing the bathrooms and tossing rocks/gravel into the toilets. In early June and again on Friday, July 28, the bathrooms were vandalized with trash and rocks. In early spring, graffiti was spray painted on the walls.
“That’s the biggest crime trend here at the moment. I’m grateful that’s all we have, but I still don’t like that it’s happening,” Ward said.
“On at least one occasion, we had to get an extra-long snake to remove the gravel from the toilet, so the restrooms were closed for several days,” said Jason Sehon, the city’s parks and recreation director. “On other occasions, they are only closed for a day or two.”
Anyone who has information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Rawlins Police Department at 307-328-4530.
Man throws bodily fluids at jail guards twice
GILLETTE — An inmate at the Campbell County Jail has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery on a detention officer after allegedly throwing cups of urine and feces at jail guards in an effort to get sent back to prison.
Garrett W. Bentley, 38, waived his preliminary hearing July 31 and was bound over to District Court on both felony counts.
His public defender has requested a mental evaluation to determine whether he is fit to proceed and whether mental illness was a factor in the crimes he allegedly committed.
At about 1 p.m. July 23, Bentley then threw a cup of urine and human feces at a guard, hitting him on his right leg and right arm, according to court documents.
When a Sheriff’s Office investigator went to Bentley’s cell, he saw feces smeared all over his face. Bentley told the investigator he threw the cup at the jail officer to get a felony charge so he would be sent back to prison. The investigator told Bentley he was charging him with a felony and to stop throwing bodily fluids at jail guards, to which Bentley agreed, according to court documents.
The next night, a different jail guard went to serve Bentley dinner at his cell. He took the food, said “thank you,” then immediately threw a cup of urine at the jail officer and said “here you go b—,” according to court documents.
The urine got on her face, neck and uniform. She left the jail to clean up and get checked on at the hospital.
Bentley also made other verbal threats toward jail officers, including threatening to murder one and saying he could throw another off of a balcony if he wanted to, according to court documents.
From Wyoming News Exchange
