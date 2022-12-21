Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine.
Zachary Hoffower also was charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car while parked at the Hoback Market fuel pumps on the evening of Nov. 21.
Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Kinslow testified that Hoffower was asleep when he knocked on the window.
According to Kinslow’s affidavit filed in Circuit Court, while Hoffower was speaking with his colleague on scene, Kinslow requested to search Hoffower’s vehicle, at which point he found a bag in the center console of the car along with two glass methamphetamine pipes containing residue.
Kinslow also said in court that he located “more than 10 small baggies” with methamphetamine inside a duffel bag located in the back seat.
The combined weight of the bags found in the duffel bag and the center console was roughly over 30 grams, according to Kinslow’s testimony.
Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda bound over the case to District Court at the conclusion of the Dec. 8 hearing, after determining there was probable cause that a felony had been committed.
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting man with truck
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run after hitting a 24-year-old man with her truck.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 17, police found the man lying on the ground in the parking lot of Boot Hill. He said he was run over by a woman in a white Dodge truck, and that the truck left the area immediately after hitting him.
Police found the truck within seconds and stopped her at Gurley Avenue and Kluver Road. She showed multiple signs of being drunk and admitted to drinking before driving. She said she did not know she had hit anyone.
She was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests and also charged with hit and run involving an injury.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Dillard said.
The police investigation revealed the truck hit him at a low speed, and that he was bumped, not run over by the truck’s tires, Dillard said.
Six-hour standoff with police ends with suspect in custody
RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins man who possessed a pipe bomb and held law enforcement officers at bay outside of his locked van was taken into custody on Dec. 13.
At about 9:30 p.m. that day, a Rawlins police sergeant observed a conversion van in the industrial area on the east end of town.
The sergeant recognized the vehicle as belonging to Virgil Hubert Matthews of Rawlins, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation.
A traffic stop was initiated on Mahoney Street and Airport Road.
Upon the sergeant’s approach of the vehicle, Matthews locked the vehicle’s doors and refused to exit the vehicle. The sergeant observed Matthews holding what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (pipe bomb) and a lighter.
Additional units from the Rawlins Police Department, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to assist. First responders closed the surrounding area.
The Sweetwater County Joint SWAT Team and Sweetwater County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, and a hostage negotiator from the RPD began communicating with Matthews.
Matthews was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with making terroristic threats, interfering with a peace officer and intimidation with an explosive device.
Material was recovered from Matthews’ van which is believed to have been used to replicate an explosive device.
The RPD does not believe there is further risk to the public.
Trio charged with home burglary
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A former Douglas man faces up to 25 years in prison after he and two accomplices allegedly broke into a home and stole a handgun, a puppy, cash and other items in early December.
Ashten John Cole has been charged with felony aggravated burglary.
The two others, Dalia R. Schieber and Jordan L. McDaniel, have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary for helping Cole plan to rob a home at the KOA Campground.
The defendants’ statements to police amount to finger pointing about who instigated the alleged burglary plan, who took some of the items, who caused some damage inside the home, and who tried to hide the gun from police.
According to court affidavits filed by a Converse County sheriff’s deputy and investigator, the three were stopped by Wyoming Highway Patrol as they attempted to return to Wheatland following a reported burglary at the home on Cold Springs Road. Cole had been evicted from the residence in October and had until Nov. 14 to remove his personal items.
On Dec. 5, Cole learned the residents would be gone for a couple of hours and he, along with Schieber and McDaniel, drove from Wheatland to Douglas.
Schieber told officers they simply agreed to help Cole get his belongings, while Cole said it was McDaniel’s idea to steal items from the home, according to the affidavits.
Later, Schieber told officers Cole was angry about his belongings left at the residence being sold and he was going to steal a handgun and other items while there.
Cole faces five to 25 years in prison and a maximum of $50,000 fine if convicted on the aggravated burglary charge. Schieber and McDaniel each face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.