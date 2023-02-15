Buffalo man charged with sex crimes
BUFFALO — Jacob Loughan of Buffalo is charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, among other charges related to what prosecutors say were repeated incidents. Loughan pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 18 arraignment in Fourth Judicial District Court.
Loughan is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of voyeurism and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Combined, the nine felonies carry a maximum punishment of 146 years in prison and $70,000 in fines. First-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a minimum of 25 years in prison and sexual exploitation of a minor carries a minimum of five years in prison.
The investigation began when a reporting party approached the Department of Family Services in November.
In an affidavit, law enforcement described a pattern of multiple sexual encounters between Loughan and a minor. After an investigation, law enforcement interviewed Loughan, according to court documents, and he said he couldn't remember if he had committed the crimes. He eventually acknowledged that they had likely happened, though.
Loughan is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
Female involved in a multi-state domestic disturbance safely located
ROCK SPRINGS — On Feb. 4, at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County.
The reporting party believed the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
WHP troopers located the vehicle parked within the eastbound Bitter Creek Rest Area on Interstate 80. As the occupants were interviewed, it was learned that the male was not supposed to be in the commercial truck.
The female driver told troopers that her ex-boyfriend had entered her vehicle without her knowledge in California. She said he had physically and sexually abused her in the truck over the past several days while she was transporting the commercial cargo.
She also stated he stabbed her in the leg.
The man initially gave false information about his name to conceal his identity. Identified as Alejandro Delgado, a resident of California, he had an active warrant for his arrest out of California.
Delgado was arrested and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges including parole violation and felony interference with a peace officer.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police: Dead, starving animals lead to Riverton arrest
LANDER — When officers arrived, they saw 10-20 dead animals, with scores more thin and emaciated without food or water, and a horse that needed immediate medical attention.
Water tubs were frozen over, and when Lt. Sarah Trehearne and veterinarian Gunda Gamble provided clean tubs and fresh water, the animals immediately began drinking.
Trehearne also discovered the animals had no food.
According to the affidavit filed against Riverton resident Kathy Wright over the animal cruelty case, law enforcement had received many calls reporting animal abuse and neglect at the David’s Way property, and in the past, with continued police monitoring, the animals’ care had improved.
But this time, when Fremont County Deputy Sara Lowe and later Fremont County Lieutenant Trehearne attempted to contact Wright there on Dec. 7, 2022, they found dead goats in pens, the sick horse, extremely thin sheep and goats housed in “deplorable conditions” and horses whose ribs were visible from starvation.
When law enforcement officials first arrived on Dec. 7, they were able to contact Wright via phone, who said she had been planning on picking up more hay for the animals.
The next morning, Trehearne made arrangements to house the animals, and a plan was made to seize them and get them needed medical care.
On Dec. 12, charges of animal cruelty were filed against Wright, and she was arrested the following day.
She originally faced two counts, later amended to 10. Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months of imprisonment and a $750 fine per charge. Wright pleaded not guilty to the allegations at an earlier court appearance, and a March 1 scheduling conference was set to schedule a trial in the case.
Man arrested for multiple charges
GILLETTE — A 42-year-old man was arrested on a number of charges, including felony possession of meth and drugged driving, the night of Feb. 11.
He was driving a white 2022 Ram and was stopped at 12th Street and Gurley Avenue after running through two stop signs. Officers could smell burnt marijuana in the truck. The man was extremely nervous and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
The man, identified as Steven Everts, stepped out and was asked to empty his pockets. Officers watched him try to hide an unknown object, Welch said. As they reached for this object, which turned out to be a plastic bag, Everts held it over his head and tore it open.
He tried to pull away when officers grabbed him, and he was taken to the ground and continued to resist.
The bag contained 3.7 grams of meth. In the truck, officers found 1.75 grams of marijuana, another 2 grams of meth, glass pipes for meth and weed, a digital scale and an open bottle of Fireball whiskey, Welch said.
Everts was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, interference, felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, open container and a stop sign violation.
