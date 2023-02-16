Pair charged in infant’s drugging
DOUGLAS — A Douglas man and woman are facing felony child endangerment charges after their infant child was found unresponsive and tested positive at the hospital for both methamphetamine and marijuana. Police responded to Keevin Ware and Haily Walker’s apartment on South Riverbend on Jan. 13 to find the unresponsive infant, who was born to the couple in 2021, and another infant, also born in 2021.
The first child was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County, where she tested positive for the drugs and, due to her worsening condition, was taken to Denver Children’s Hospital, according to police affidavits filed in the two court cases.
The affidavit states that while Walker was being taken to the Converse County Detention Center, she stated that she and Ware “were trying to get off methamphetamine.”
Ware, 27, and Walker were arrested for child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Both made their initial appearances in Converse County Circuit Court in late January and their cases were bound over to state district court for trial on Jan. 27 (Ware) and Jan. 31 (Walker).
Both are charged with two counts of child endangerment, which is punishable by up to five years and a $5,000 fine per count upon conviction.
Ware also faces a felony for possession - meth, second offense, which has the same maximum punishment. He is also charged with possession of marijuana, second offense, which is a felony carrying a five year, $5,000 maximum sentence.
Those previous convictions came in 2015 and 2016.
Sheridan City Council to determine tobacco possession enforcement for minors
SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will decide whether to adopt an ordinance that would punish the possession of tobacco and electronic cigarettes by minors.
City attorney Brendon Kerns presented a potential ordinance that, if adopted by the city, could rectify a reported significant increase in vaping at Sheridan County School District 2 schools. This ordinance would replace one that was repealed in 2015, according to Kerns.
“2015, the city did have one tiny possession of tobacco ordinance that was repealed,” he said. “At that point in time, the maximum fine was $750 and six months probation.”
Wyoming Statute 14-3-205 currently makes tobacco possession by minors illegal. According to a memo submitted by Kerns, the statute does not require the defendant to appear in court. There is a $25 fine associated with the law and it does not allow heightened punishment for repeat offenders.
Kerns didn’t mention what consequences minors currently receive in Sheridan and was unavailable for further comment.
The proposed ordinance laid out definitions for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes and provided tiered fine and sentencing structures for subsequent offenses.
First-time offenders could face a fine of up to $100. A second offense could be punished by a fine of up to $200 and six months probation. Third offenses could be fined up to $300 and face six months of probation.
Councilor Shawn Day said he supports the tiered system.
“I do think this ordinance needs some attention,” he said. “I think (the tiers are) a good step in the right direction.”
Councilors are expected to revisit the topics discussed at a regular Feb. 20 Sheridan City Council meeting.
Aune asks to be released until trial
CODY — Carolyn Aune, one of the defendants charged with the alleged murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has asked the court to reduce her bond amount, allowing her to post bail and live with a sponsor until her trial.
After filing the Feb. 6 motion to amend the bond, Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, filed another motion Feb. 8 requesting the court allow Aune to dress in civilian clothes and walk into the courtroom without ankle restraints during the jury trial.
Trefonas wrote in the motion, “compelling a prisoner to stand trial in [jail] clothing before a jury ... constitutes denial of the prisoner’s right to a presumption of innocence.”
According to the Feb. 8 motion, Aune further requested she not be transported to the trial within sight of any prospective or actual jury member.
Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, representing the state in this case, objected to the modification of Aune’s bond conditions.
Trefonas requested the “least restrictive” bond condition, “which will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required.” She also argued for modified bond conditions because Aune has been detained in the Park County Detention Center since March 2021.
Trefonas said Aune is not a flight risk because her three children remain in Park County with family. The motion said Aune, if released, would purchase an ankle monitor, allowing her movements to be tracked.
As of Feb. 14, District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield had not yet issued any rulings on Aune’s motions, but Trefonas has requested the court schedule a hearing to address the requests.
Aune’s jury trial is scheduled for April 17.
