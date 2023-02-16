Pair charged in infant’s drugging

DOUGLAS — A Douglas man and woman are facing felony child endangerment charges after their infant child was found unresponsive and tested positive at the hospital for both methamphetamine and marijuana. Police responded to Keevin Ware and Haily Walker’s apartment on South Riverbend on Jan. 13 to find the unresponsive infant, who was born to the couple in 2021, and another infant, also born in 2021.

