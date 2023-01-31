Man sentenced for lethal methamphetamine deal
SHERIDAN — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court on Jan. 24 to be sentenced on one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Deputy County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa brought a Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation special agent up to the stand as a witness. The agent worked on the investigation surrounding the overdose death of Nichole Patterson. Patterson died March 11, 2022, after purchasing methamphetamine from Sullinger, as discovered through phone records. Patterson had just completed a substance abuse treatment program five days prior to her death.
The agent said the toxicology report showed methamphetamine, morphine and codeine in her system. The agent said the morphine in Patterson’s system was indicative of heroin use. The amount of methamphetamine in her system could have been enough to kill her by itself, the agent said, but the mixture of additional opiates was a fatal concoction.
Sullinger reached a plea agreement with the state, pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and not guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. In line with the plea agreement, LaRosa recommended a sentencing of four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement.
In his statement to the court, Sullinger said he takes responsibility for what happened and feels remorse both for doing drugs and for dealing drugs. Sullinger apologized for Patterson’s death.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Sullinger to four to seven years imprisonment with 200 days credit for presentence confinement. Taking into account Sullinger’s age and lack of prior criminal history, Phillips recommended Sullinger complete the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ youthful offender boot camp, which would allow him to move for a sentence reduction upon completion. Phillips also recommended Sullinger complete residential substance abuse treatment.
Deal possible in $8,000 Scotch theft case
JACKSON — A man charged with stealing a bottle of Scotch worth nearly $8,000 from The Liquor Store near Albertsons is seeking to plead the felony he was originally charged with down to a misdemeanor.
Marian Firu, 50, is charged with felony theft.
The deal his public defender, Elisabeth Trefonas, is seeking with Teton County prosecutors would bump the charge against Firu down to a misdemeanor. In exchange, he would plead guilty.
If the bottle was never opened, Firu also wouldn’t have to pay $8,000 in restitution, Trefonas said.
Prosecutors need to determine whether the bottle that was stolen is unopened and in salable condition, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Zane Aukee.
Trefonas told Circuit Court Judge James Radda on Jan. 19 that Firu is in deportation proceedings because he arrived in the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum from Romania.
Immigrants who have committed a “crime of moral turpitude” can be deported or denied entry into the United States. But people in that situation may still be eligible for a green card or visa if their infraction is deemed a “petty offense.”
In Wyoming a felony theft comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine — if the value of the stolen property is $1,000 or more. If the value of the stolen property is less than $1,000, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft is six months in jail, a $750 fine, or both.
Firu’s sentence hasn’t been determined.
Police say Firu shoplifted a $7,449 bottle of Dalmore 35 Year Scotch from The Liquor Store on Nov. 1, 2022. Officers said security footage from that same day showed a man concealing the bottle in the “crotch area of his pants” as he exited the store.
Cheyenne man gets 15-20 years for child sex abuse
CHEYENNE — After more than two years of legal proceedings, Peter Summerhawk, 48, of Cheyenne was sentenced Jan. 25 in Laramie County District Court to 15-20 years in prison.
Summerhawk pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a child.
In August 2020, Cheyenne Police received a report that Summerhawk had been sexually assaulting a juvenile for several months.
Following a thorough investigation, Cheyenne Police detectives sent a detailed five-page affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney’s office on Oct. 29, 2020. Additionally, a 32-page investigative report was also completed and submitted on Nov. 2, 2020.
More than seven months later, on June 8, 2021, detectives received a “declination of case” letter, signed by former District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove, indicating that the case could not be prosecuted because additional information was needed.
However, detectives were not contacted regarding these questions prior to an email dated June 7, 2021.
Manlove has faced scrutiny for allegations that she mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases and that she created a hostile work environment. The Wyoming Supreme Court is currently deliberating Manlove’s potential penalty after the State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility recommended disbarment.
In response, on Aug. 10, 2021, former City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, on behalf of the Cheyenne Police Department, filed a petition requesting that the prosecution be reassigned to the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
Approximately one month after O’Donnell’s petition, his successor, City Attorney Stefanie Boster, filed an amended petition providing additional information.
In November 2021, a judge granted the city’s request to have the Attorney General’s Office review and prosecute the case, which resulted in Summerhawk’s guilty plea.
Sheriff deputy shooting case moves to county attorney
CODY — The investigation into the Park County deputy who shot and killed a male suspect in Powell during a traffic stop last year has been forwarded to the county attorney, said Charla Baugher Torczon, executive assistant at the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
In an email sent to the Cody Enterprise in October of last year, Torczon said the case would be submitted to the county attorney once it was completed by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to that same email, once submitted to the county attorney, it will then be submitted to a special prosecutor for review.
No other information has been provided.
The deputy-involved shooting occurred on Aug. 30, 2022, as a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a male suspect who had an active warrant at the time of the traffic stop, according to the news release.
While conducting the traffic stop, the suspect attempted to flee down a canal road, but he stopped his vehicle and exited with his firearm pointed at the deputy.
He then charged the deputy, at which point the deputy fired shots, killing the suspect.
“The deputy was forced to engage the male with lethal force and shots were fired,” the news release said.
The deputy was uninjured during the altercation.
Torczon said the Park County Sheriff’s Office will not release any other information until the entire process has been completed.
Gillette man arrested for aggravated assault
GILLETTE — A 32-year-old man was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after using a screwdriver to threaten people the night of Jan. 28.
Three women were driving in the 1600 block of Echeta Road, looking for a dog. One was calling out the dog’s name when they were approached by the man identified as Blaze Loebs, who lives in the area, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Loebs yelled profanities at the women and pulled out a screwdriver.
He hit the window and roof of the vehicle. When one of the women tried to defuse the situation, Loebs raised his screwdriver and threatened to strike her in the head, Wasson said.
One of the other women tried to pull her friend away, believing the screwdriver was a knife. Loebs raised the screwdriver again and threatened to stab the second woman in the head.
A man who knew Loebs was able to calm him down and take him back into his house, Wasson said.
Loebs was contacted in the home and arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.
