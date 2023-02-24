Powell man pleads not guilty to stealing from Super 8
CODY — The Powell man charged with allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from a Super 8 lock box last year, who also allegedly threatened to kill the motel owners and burn the building, turned himself into the Cody Police Department on Feb. 13.
Juan Jose Medina, 48, later pleaded not guilty in Park County Circuit Court to one count of felony theft. Felony theft is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
During his arraignment, Medina was given a $10,000 cash-only bond.
A warrant was initially issued for his arrest by the Park County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17, after a Super 8 employee provided the Powell Police Department with video evidence of Medina stealing money out of the motel’s lock box, the affidavit said.
The employee later reported Medina had threatened the owners of the motel, the affidavit said.
“[She] stated that [Medina] has made statements to the effect of they [the owners] ruined his life, so he will ruin theirs,” the affidavit said. “[Medina] believes that he has spent too much time working for [the owners] and that has caused his relationships and family to dissolve.”
The owners confirmed Medina had made threats against them, the affidavit said.
“They are afraid to fire [Medina] because he has made threats to burn the place down and to kill his family and the employees if they did fire him,” the affidavit said.
As of Feb. 22, Medina remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
Arrest made in Saratoga fentanyl overdose deaths
SARATOGA — Less than two weeks after the overdose death of a Saratoga couple on Feb. 4, at least one suspect is in custody.
On Feb. 21, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest had been made in Saratoga on Feb. 17 in connection with the deaths.
Max Schneider of Saratoga appeared in Carbon County Circuit Court Feb. 21 where he pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Schneider is being held at the Carbon County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Another suspected fentanyl overdose, this one on Feb. 13 in Hanna, is currently under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, DCI requested limited information be released due to the nature of the investigation.
“It is paramount to all agencies involved that we identify and apprehend the source of the fentanyl,” said Bakken in the news release. “Certain information is being withheld to prevent compromising the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s ongoing investigation.”
Trial of Crook County man charged with murder delayed
SUNDANCE — Because of a backlog at the Wyoming State Hospital, the trial of Crook County native Ed Svoboda is now expected to begin in August. Svoboda will stand trial for murder in the first degree following the death of his wife in 2021.
Svoboda has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.
An August 2022 date was originally set for his trial.
At Svoboda’s arraignment in March 2022, it was decided that an examination of his mental condition was necessary due to his plea.
The state and Svoboda’s defense attorney agreed this should be performed at the Wyoming State Hospital. However, it was noted at that time that the hospital can only perform five such examinations per month and Svoboda’s case was sitting at around 24th on the waiting list.
Svoboda was charged following an incident on Sept. 5, 2021 in which his wife, Kathleen, was allegedly hit by a truck and trailer in her backyard.
If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of life imprisonment or, potentially, the death penalty.
He has also been charged with murder in the second degree and aggravated homicide by vehicle.
Svoboda’s pre-trial conference is now scheduled for Aug. 17. A 10-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18.
800 Fentanyl pills seized at Lovell property
LOVELL — Lovell Police allegedly confiscated 800 pills of fentanyl after executing a search warrant on a Lovell home.
Two Lovell women suspected of distributing the pills were arrested in the Feb. 14 raid.
According to a news release on the arrests, an infant child was taken into protective custody.
Crystal Patina, 42, is charged with five felony counts of the unlawful manufacture or delivery of a schedule one narcotic, one felony count of the unlawful possession of a schedule one narcotic, one felony count of endangering a child and a misdemeanor for reckless endangerment/conduct.
Alyanna Montanez, Patina’s daughter, 20, was arrested on one felony count of unlawful possession of a schedule one narcotic, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment/conduct.
Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin said the confiscation of the suspected fentanyl pills is the result of hundreds of hours of manpower from his department.
“That’s a big haul for such a small community,” Laffin said. “We’re going to keep at it. There will be more to come.”
The Lovell Police Department is being assisted by the Department of Criminal Investigation in the investigation.
