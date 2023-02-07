Deputy in Park County shooting named
CODY — The Park County Sheriff’s Office has named the deputy involved in the Aug. 30 shooting of a male suspect during a traffic stop in Powell.
According to a PCSO’s news release, Lt. Mark Hartman attempted to execute a traffic stop on 37-year-old Jack McGlothlin’s vehicle.
At the time of the traffic stop, McGlothin had an active warrant for criminal trespass and stalking charges, the release said.
During the traffic stop, McGlothlin attempted to elude Hartman by driving down a canal road in his vehicle.
He eventually stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm, which he pointed at Hartman.
“After a physical confrontation, shots were fired,” the news release said. “McGlothlin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lieutenant Hartman was uninjured.”
After the incident, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigative Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
After completion of DCI’s investigative report, it was forwarded to the Park County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric has since forwarded the case to an outside prosecutor from another jurisdiction for review, because of his representation of the Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.
No other information from the sheriff’s office is available at this time.
Johnson County man faces child abuse charges
BUFFALO — Charles Smith is charged with four counts of child abuse and one count of battery after concerns were reported from a Johnson County school.
Each count of child abuse — all felonies — comes with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Battery, a misdemeanor, carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison and a fine of $750.
Smith was bound over to Fourth Judicial District Court after waiving a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, the Wyoming Department of Family Services reported to law enforcement in January that three children had come to school with bruises. The children gave different accounts of their bruises, but at least one said it had come from Smith.
Law enforcement had previously investigated Smith for an alleged strangulation of a minor, also prompted by reports from a school, court documents state. At the time, in May 2022, Smith denied the allegations, and — during an interview at the children's home — law enforcement could not identify visible bruising.
In January, law enforcement and the Department of Family Services took six children into protective custody. During medical examinations, officials identified abnormal scrapes, bruises and scars. They determined that at least five of the children were victims of child abuse.
An investigation, prosecutors said, found that Smith repeatedly hit the children whose welfare he was responsible for as a form of punishment, using items such as a belt, a “whooping stick” and a frying pan. They also allege that Smith used his hands to strangulate the children on multiple occasions, to the point that they almost blacked out, court documents state.
Smith is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
Moorcroft woman jailed on child abuse charges
SUNDANCE — Karey Hedlund of Moorcroft has been jailed for up to 10 years on charges of child abuse. Hedlund accepted a plea deal related to the 16 separate counts of child abuse and one of aggravated assault and battery with which she was originally charged.
Her alleged victims accuse her of years of mental and physical abuse.
According to reports from a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an investigation was launched at the beginning of June 2021 in response to a report of “abusive and neglectful behavior.”
The victims reported numerous incidents of cruel and physical abuse at Hedlund’s hands.
At a change of plea hearing, Judge James Michael Causey approved a plea agreement in which Hedlund would plead guilty to one charge of felony child abuse involving slapping a juvenile victim in the mouth and one charge of felony child abuse involving hitting a juvenile victim’s hands with a mallet.
Hedlund also agreed to plead no contest to a felony child abuse charge involving “cruel confinement,” in which she is alleged to have locked a juvenile victim in a room.
All three counts carry a maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Judge Causey sentenced Hedlund to between 8-10 in a state penal institution on each count, to run concurrently. She was also fined $5,000 on each count.
Dell Range shooting defendants head to trial in district court
CHEYENNE — A Laramie County Circuit Court judge ruled Feb. 2 that there is enough evidence from the recent Dell Range Boulevard shooting investigation for a criminal trial in district court.
Judge Sean Chambers made the decision following a preliminary hearing for the three co-defendants involved in the case and informed them the court found probable cause due to evidence presented by the state and testimony from Cheyenne Police Department Detective Alex Huff.
Tirso Munguia, 19, will stand trial after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of 16-year-old Triumph High School student Angelina Harrison. Evidence revealed he was in possession of the weapon when it went off, leading to the alleged accidental killing of Harrison on Jan. 9.
Munguia was sitting beside Cody Nicholson, 18, in the backseat of a vehicle driven by Sarah Heath, 26, on Dell Range Boulevard the night of the shooting. Harrison was sitting in the front passenger seat beside Heath and was struck by a bullet recovered from the front dashboard of the car.
One count of felony accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter was charged against Nicholson and Heath for separate reasons.
Nicholson was the owner of the firearm and fled the scene with the weapon following the shooting without contacting law enforcement, according to court documents and testimony.
Both teens were arrested and booked that night, and it wasn’t until 10 days later that Heath was also arrested as a suspect in connection with the shooting.
She was charged with accessory to the crime, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.
The time and location of the three co-defendants’ trial has not been announced.
Woman out $500 after scammer impersonated law enforcement
GILLETTE — Two residents were called by the same scammer on Feb. 1, and one of them is out $500.
At 2 p.m. that day, a 54-year-old man reported getting a call from someone pretending to be Sgt. Taylor with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect told the man that he had a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty, and requested the man pay $2,700. The man did not send any money, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
The man provided officers with the phone number, and when police called it, a male voice answered, identifying himself as Sgt. Taylor. The suspect hung up when he found out it was police, Wasson said.
At about 4:30 p.m., a 62-year-old man reported his wife, 68, was out $500 because of this scam. He said she got the call from a Sgt. Taylor, saying she had a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty and requesting $2,700.
The woman told the suspect that she could not pay the full amount. He then asked her to pay $500 in gift cards, and she provided it, Wasson said.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office does not have a Sgt. Taylor, and it will not call people asking for money or threaten to arrest them over the phone.
Police seize 1,342 fentanyl pills
BUFFALO — Johnson County law enforcement seized more than a thousand fentanyl pills and a handful of other drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kum & Go parking lot in early January.
“We pulled over 1,300 fentanyl pills, which is a big bust for Denver, let alone Buffalo,” Chief of Police Sean Bissett told the city council after arresting two individuals.
In the car were 1,342 fentanyl pills, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 54 grams of marijuana, among other things, according to court documents.
The vehicle's two occupants, Lovell residents Robert Labbe and Elizabeth Davison, were arrested and now face various possession charges. The two were charged with felony possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana in liquid form and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in plant form.
The vehicle was brought to law enforcement's attention by staff at Kum & Go, who said the vehicle had been parked next to the gas pumps for more than 30 minutes. When a police officer arrived, Labbe said he was waiting to find his debit card to buy gas, court documents state.
The officer determined that both Labbe and Davison — who was seated in the passenger side of the vehicle — had suspended licenses. Davison also had an active arrest warrant out of Natrona County. She was arrested without incident.
Court documents state that Labbe denied law enforcement's request to search the vehicle, but a K9 unit brought to the scene alerted the officers to potential drugs. When law enforcement discovered the presence of fentanyl in the car, they arrested Labbe and transported the vehicle to the Johnson County Criminal Justice Center for a more thorough search.
At the justice center, law enforcement seized various baggies of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and liquid THC, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
From Wyoming News Exchange