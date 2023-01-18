Cheyenne police arrest third person in connection with shooting death
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne police detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a teen girl’s death Jan. 9 on Dell Range Boulevard near Frontier Mall.
Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Laramie County jail the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, without incident, according to a news release.
Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at around 6 p.m. Heath was identified as the driver, while two other suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were seated in the back, and the victim, Angelina Harrison, 16, was in the front passenger seat.
According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking Harrison.
Heath pulled the vehicle over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the firearm. Heath then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Taxi driver arrested for reckless driving
JACKSON — A taxi driver was arrested the morning of Jan. 12 for driving his black Chevrolet Suburban taxi at high speeds, forcing other cars off the road while eluding a Teton County Sheriff’s deputy. The driver said he thought he was being “escorted” on his way to pick up Harrison Ford.
Pavlo Voichuk, 38, is facing two charges in Teton County Circuit Court: reckless driving and attempting to elude police.
On Jan. 12, Deputy Landon Call of the sheriff’s office saw a black SUV pass him and other vehicles at a high rate of speed on Wyoming Highway 390, just north of the Snake River Ranch Road.
Investigations identified the taxi company as A Black Car Service.
During the course of the incident, Teton County Sheriff’s Office Clayton Platt said, Voichuk forced “at least seven” vehicles off the road.
“Two vehicles in the opposite lane of travel pulled to the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision,” Call’s affidavit said. “The suburban continued to travel down the middle of the north and south bound lanes causing vehicles in both directions to leave the roadway.”
Voichuk also “recklessly forced his way in between two vehicles and nearly caused a four-vehicle crash at speeds from 55-70 miles per hour.”
Driving in the opposite lane of travel, Voichuk eventually turned onto Teton Village Road and stopped at the entry of the Four Seasons Resort.
The driver stated he thought Call was “escorting” him to the Four Seasons. He said he received an urgent message that he needed to pick up Harrison Ford as soon as possible.
No evidence of impairment, controlled substances, or weapons was found before Voichuk was transported to the Teton County Jail.
Voichuk, identified as a Ukrainian native with a California driver’s license, was arraigned in Teton County Circuit Court on Jan. 13. He appeared remotely from Teton County Jail but was released on a $500 cash bail.
Black Car Service owner Dumitru Cusnir said both Voichuk’s taxi permit and employment have been terminated.
Two arrested after police find 121 fentanyl pills in car
GILLETTE — A man and a woman were arrested on numerous drug possession charges in the evening of Jan. 13 after police officers found meth and 121 fentanyl pills in a car.
Police received a report of a man smoking fentanyl in a white Ford Escape that was parked at the Ramada Inn.
When they arrived, there was no one in the car, but officers could see three fentanyl pills inside the vehicle, said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard.
As officers were looking inside the car, a 33-year-old man, Andrew Richwine, and a 28-year-old woman, Tori Shepard, came around the corner and unlocked the car before they saw the officers.
A search of the Ford Escape found 121 fentanyl pills, weighing a total of 13 grams, along with 6 grams of crystal meth, 0.1 grams of liquid meth, 3.5 grams of marijuana and one Xanax pill, Dillard said.
Both Richwine and Shepard showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers learned the woman had recently used meth intravenously and the man had smoked fentanyl, Dillard said.
Richwine and Shepard were each arrested for felony possession of fentanyl and felony possession of meth, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of liquid meth, marijuana and a controlled substance in pill form and use of a controlled substance.
Prosecution against separate trials for Aune, Williams
CODY — After Cody resident Carolyn Aune, who faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, joined co-defendant Moshe Williams in asking for their trials to be severed rather than tried together, the state of Wyoming, represented by Jack Hatfield, objected Jan. 9.
Deputy Park County Attorney Hatfield did so on the grounds that separating the trials would cause the court to spend more time than necessary at trial.
“Conducting two separate trials for the same offense here would essentially cause this court to spend at least four weeks trying this case instead of two,” Hatfield wrote in the motion. “The same witnesses would have to be called twice to testify, [and] two sets of juries would each have to spend at least two weeks hearing the same evidence.”
Hatfield also cited the potential that the jury could be affected.
“There would be a potential for information reported by media sources regarding the first trial influencing the jury in the second trail,” he wrote.
Aune’s motion, filed by her counsel Elisabeth Trefonas on Dec. 13, argued that a joint trial would be prejudicial to Aune, as a jury would be “unable” to separate and evaluate each defendant separately once Williams’ competency evaluation was introduced.
Hatfield disagreed.
“There is only the same charge against both defendant and the co-defendant, and this charge should be relatively easy for the jury to understand,” the motion said.
Hatfield went on to argue that Aune and counsel had not proved a joint trial would be prejudicial to Aune.
A hearing on Hatfield’s motion to sever the trials has been scheduled for Jan. 23.
Man ticketed for falsely reporting woman as drunk driver
GILLETTE — A 32-year-old man who called to report a woman driving drunk ended up getting ticketed for false reporting.
The man was at his home in the 3000 block of Lunar Avenue when he called police the night of Jan. 13 to report that a 44-year-old woman was driving while drunk and that she assaulted him. He said she was driving a 2015 Jeep.
After his initial call, officers called him back, and he admitted that he was angry with the woman and deliberately called in a false report to get her in trouble, Police Sgt. Steve Dillard said. He said he did not believe she had been drinking.
Police had contacted the woman, who showed no signs of alcohol use.
The man said he was being untruthful in his REDDI report, and he was ticketed for false reporting to authorities.
The man was drunk himself, and after taking a portable breath test, his blood alcohol content was 0.14%, Dillard said.
From Wyoming News Exchange