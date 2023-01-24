18-year-old allegedly stabbed mom’s boyfriend
GILLETTE — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her mother’s boyfriend multiple times then stealing a car with her boyfriend to flee Gillette.
The stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy about 3 a.m. on Jan. 13 while getting onto Interstate 90, allegedly on its way to Omaha, Nebraska, after a sheriff’s deputy saw the truck had expired plates.
The passenger, Nyla E. Lucas, was arrested at the time for interference with a peace officer, according to the sheriff’s office arrest log, and has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft and burglary.
The driver, Kashon J. Dyer, 25, was arrested for driving under suspension and no registration, and has since been charged with accessory after the fact, theft and burglary, all felonies, according to court documents.
Lucas and Dyer were scheduled for their initial appearance in circuit court on Tuesday.
During the stop, Lucas told the deputy she had been in an argument with her mom’s boyfriend before she “blacked out” and stabbed him multiple times, according to court documents.
The man who was allegedly attacked was at the emergency department when officers called him. He told them he had argued with Lucas, his girlfriend’s daughter, and gone back inside his room.
While making a call to a friend, he heard Lucas pacing outside of the room, according to court documents. He opened the door to tell her she could “get the hell out” and she allegedly began swinging a kitchen knife at him. He told police he punched her in self-defense and immediately got a ride to the hospital.
He had three cuts to his left cheek, including a deep, 3-inch gash as well as cuts on his hands, shoulder and hand.
Children used to help steal items
CODY — A Cody man was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with theft after Cody police received reports of a man and two children walking out of Walmart with two shopping carts full of merchandise without paying for it.
Bridger C. Wilson, 22, was charged with one count of felony theft after allegedly stealing more than $1,800 worth of items, which included food, toys, a tool box and other items, the affidavit said.
Felony theft is punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Cody Police Officer John Harris wrote in the affidavit that upon arrival at the scene, he saw Wilson and two male children, one who was 11 years old and one who was 8 years old, standing outside of the store at the west entrance.
“I observed ... two carts overflowing with merchandise,” Harris wrote in the affidavit.
“Wilson stated he paid for everything but threw his receipt away in a trash can inside the store,” the affidavit said.
A review of the security footage showed Wilson sitting on a bench near the west exit while the two boys attempted to push their shopping carts through an unattended check-out aisle.
“When the boys realized they couldn’t exit the register aisle, they backed up and pushed the carts to the entrance/exit area where Wilson was sitting,” the affidavit said. “The boys pushed the carts out of the west exit/entrance, and Wilson stood up and walked out of the store with the boys and the carts.”
Wilson was subsequently arrested and given a $2,500 cash/surety bond on Dec. 23, which he posted shortly afterwards.
He now faces further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
Sentence suspended for man found transporting marijuana
SUNDANCE — A man who was arrested after a search of his van revealed he was transporting an estimated 400 pounds of marijuana was given a suspended sentence on a possession charge.
On Jan. 16, 2021, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper located in Crook County was contacted by another trooper who said she had stopped a van on Wyoming Highway 50 near Gillette and became suspicious of criminal activity, specifically the transportation of controlled substances. However, she did not have a K-9 available and was denied consent to perform a search.
The second trooper said that based on the information provided him, he had reason to suspect the driver was involved in narcotics trafficking.
He located the suspect vehicle near milepost 172 on I-90 and observed it crossing lanes without signaling, with no apparent reason for the driver to change lanes. The suspect continued for about three miles before pulling to the shoulder and coming to a stop.
The trooper reports making contact with the driver, Timothy Viane.
Another trooper who had arrived on scene issued a written warning to Viane for failing to signal a lane change. As he was working on this, a K-9 was deployed on the suspect vehicle.
The K-9 allegedly alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the van revealed 22 boxes, all of which contained suspected marijuana in plant form.
The boxes were allegedly labeled with the number of vacuum sealed packages inside. They contained 351 packages for a total weight of over 400 pounds.
Viane pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Stuart S. Healy III sentenced him to between three and five years in a state penal institution, suspended pending completion of three years of supervised probation.
Man bound over on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
GILLETTE — A man accused of threatening his girlfriend and keeping her in an apartment against her will has been charged in district court.
Aaron G. Coklas, 39, waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 10 and was bound over to district court on felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, as well as misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.
The morning of Jan. 1, police were called by his girlfriend’s friend, who reported that Coklas was making nonsensical statements and that she was worried for her friend’s safety.
Officers had difficulty opening the door of the residence. Coklas was inside holding a knife with an 8-inch blade. Officers ordered him to drop the knife, which he did, then wrestled him into handcuffs while telling him to stop resisting. Coklas was sent to the hospital by ambulance, according to court documents.
Police interviewed Coklas’ girlfriend, who said that he called her at 7 a.m. and said she had two options. The first option was to pick him up, and “the second option is I am going to kill you,” according to court documents.
After picking Coklas up, he allegedly began accusing her of wanting to kill his bird, being a murderer and stabbing him with needles. She said she didn’t leave because she was afraid Coklas would kill her. He took her phone and would not let her leave the apartment, according to court documents.
When police interviewed Coklas at the hospital, he said he would have killed his girlfriend and that he took her phone and called her friend hoping that the friend would call police. He said police intervention was the only way to resolve the situation without him killing her, according to court documents.
Detimore charged with alleged sexual abuse
LANDER — Donald Floyd Detimore, 70, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of immoral or indecent acts, alleging he molested children going back as early as 1978 and as recent as 2015. The most serious charge, first-degree sex abuse, carries a penalty of a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of 50 years in prison. His trial is expected in mid-May 2023.
Officials reportedly received allegations of sexual abuse decades ago, but charges never surfaced until last spring, when the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department began investigating allegations that Detimore sexually abused a child in 2014. A special agent from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began to assist the investigation in April 2022.
The most recent alleged victim provided testimony to investigators that the alleged abuse began when the child was about 7 years old and continued until the child was about 9 years old.
Investigators re-examined a case from 2002 that included allegations against Detimore that hadn’t resulted in charges. An affidavit alleges Detimore had sexual contact with a teenaged minor, to whom he allegedly wrote love letters.
Detimore was arrested in May 2022.
In September 2022, following a tip, investigators looked through records and found a file from Dec. 18, 1984, when allegations had surfaced that Detimore had molested another minor six years prior.
A Fremont County Sheriff’s Department investigator then reportedly interviewed Detimore in January 1985, when Detimore allegedly admitted he had sexually molested the victim on at least two occasions in 1978, although he did not appear to have faced any criminal consequences at the time.
From Wyoming News Exchange