Man bound over on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
GILLETTE — A man accused of threatening his girlfriend and keeping her in an apartment against her will has been charged in district court.
Aaron G. Coklas, 39, waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 10 and was bound over to district court on felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, as well as misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.
The morning of Jan. 1, police were called by his girlfriend’s friend, who reported that Coklas was making nonsensical statements and that she was worried for her friend’s safety.
Officers had difficulty opening the door of the residence. Coklas was inside holding a knife with an 8-inch blade. Officers ordered him to drop the knife, which he did, then wrestled him into handcuffs while telling him to stop resisting. Coklas was sent to the hospital by ambulance, according to court documents.
Police interviewed Coklas’ girlfriend, who said that he called her at 7 a.m. and said she had two options. The first option was to pick him up, and “the second option is I am going to kill you,” according to court documents.
After picking Coklas up, he allegedly began accusing her of wanting to kill his bird, being a murderer and stabbing him with needles. She said she didn’t leave because she was afraid Coklas would kill her. He took her phone and would not let her leave the apartment, according to court documents.
When police interviewed Coklas at the hospital, he said he would have killed his girlfriend and that he took her phone and called her friend hoping that the friend would call police. He said police intervention was the only way to resolve the situation without him killing her, according to court documents.
Detimore charged with alleged sexual abuse
LANDER — Donald Floyd Detimore, 70, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of immoral or indecent acts, alleging he molested children going back as early as 1978 and as recent as 2015. The most serious charge, first-degree sex abuse, carries a penalty of a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of 50 years in prison. His trial is expected in mid-May 2023.
Officials reportedly received allegations of sexual abuse decades ago, but charges never surfaced until last spring, when the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department began investigating allegations that Detimore sexually abused a child in 2014. A special agent from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began to assist the investigation in April 2022.
The most recent alleged victim provided testimony to investigators that the alleged abuse began when the child was about 7 years old and continued until the child was about 9 years old.
Investigators re-examined a case from 2002 that included allegations against Detimore that hadn’t resulted in charges. An affidavit alleges Detimore had sexual contact with a teenaged minor, to whom he allegedly wrote love letters.
Detimore was arrested in May 2022.
In September 2022, following a tip, investigators looked through records and found a file from Dec. 18, 1984, when allegations had surfaced that Detimore had molested another minor six years prior.
A Fremont County Sheriff’s Department investigator then reportedly interviewed Detimore in January 1985, when Detimore allegedly admitted he had sexually molested the victim on at least two occasions in 1978, although he did not appear to have faced any criminal consequences at the time.
Second expert to evaluate Underwood’s competency
POWELL — One expert found Joseph Underwood competent to face charges that allege he dumped his ex-girlfriend’s dead body south of Cody, but the defense will receive a second opinion.
On Jan. 18, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah agreed to order another evaluation of Underwood.
The defendant’s attorney said the work will be performed by one of the two doctors who found Underwood was mentally unfit to face other charges stemming from the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Angela Elizondo.
The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office had charged Underwood with first-degree murder and other felonies relating to Elizondo’s killing, but permanently dropped the case last year, after Dr. Max Wachtel of Denver and Dr. Dan Martell of Newport Beach, California, found Underwood was incompetent.
Following the dismissal of that case, however, the Park County Attorney’s Office refiled separate charges against Underwood.
They include felony counts of concealing a felony crime and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony, plus misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer and fleeing police.
Charging documents allege Underwood disposed of Elizondo’s body on a remote two-track road between Cody and Meeteetse and led law enforcement officers on a chase when they caught him returning to the scene.
Immediately after Underwood was transferred from Cheyenne to Cody, Judge Darrah expressed concern about proceeding with a defendant recently found to be incompetent.
Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric contends that, because it’s a felony case, Darrah lacks the authority to make a ruling on Underwood’s competency and the decision should be left up to a district court judge.
The prosecutor is currently asking the Wyoming Supreme Court to order Darrah to move forward with Underwood’s case and hold a preliminary hearing.
