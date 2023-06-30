Man allegedly uses counterfeit bill
GILLETTE — A 36-year-old man accused of paying for 24/7 program fees with a fake $100 bill may see additional charges.
Deputies went into the sheriff’s office lobby the evening of Tuesday, June 27, after 24/7 program employees had received a counterfeit $100 bill, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The 24/7 program is a bail program where participants regularly take drug and alcohol tests in order to stay out of jail.
The main control clerk said the $100 bill was marked with a counterfeit marker that showed up dark brown, showing the bill was fake. The money looked real at first because it was the right color and had a security strip. A closer look showed that it read “movie prop use only,” Reynolds said.
The man who allegedly used the bill said the money was in his car and he didn’t know where it came from but decided to use it.
The case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office for potential charges.
Murder suspect pleads guilty
GREYBULL — Nicole Wagon, mother of Jocelyn Watt, reacted to the news that the person accused of killing her daughter had pleaded guilty to murder.
“We never gave up on seeking justice for Jocelyn and Rudy,” said Wagon.
Watt and her companion Rudy Perez were shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2019, in their home. Brandon Donald Monroe, 16 at the time, entered Watt’s home with three other men. Monroe said they were looking for marijuana and money. He admitted he had used methamphetamine prior to going to the home.
Now 21, Monroe pleaded guilty Thursday, June 22, to two first degree murder charges. The plea agreement gives him two concurrent life sentences in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
However, only the governor at the time will be able to grant parole.
Monroe had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in April. A Wyoming Department of Health forensic psychologist determined in May that Monroe does not meet the criteria for this type of defense.
Wagon said she is also never giving up on getting justice for her other daughter, Jade Wagon.
Jade was found dead in a remote area in January 2020.
Her death was ruled accidental, caused by hypothermia and methamphetamine intoxication. The case was closed. Wagon is left with questions about who took Jade to that location and just left her there.
She is raising Jade’s two children. She vows to keep on fighting for Jade, other missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIPs) and their families.
Wagon is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe.
Woman ticketed, children taken by DFS
GILLETTE — A 37-year-old woman was ticketed and her children were taken into protective custody after police found her home to not be in livable condition.
Officers received a report that there was feces on the floors and walls of a home in the 500 block of Oregon Ave., and that there were two children inside the home, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
When they arrived, they spoke with the woman, who let them in.
There were four dogs in the home, and officers saw animal feces on the floors and walls of most of the rooms of the apartment. There was no water or electricity in the home, causing food inside the refrigerator to spoil, Alger said.
The two children, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken into protective custody by the Department of Family Services, Alger said.
Animal Control investigated the home further and ticketed the woman for failure to license and failure to remove feces from the property.
Additional charges are possible, Alger said, and the investigation continues.
From Wyoming News Exchange