Man arrested for felony theft, drug possession at Walmart
GILLETTE — Police arrested a 58-year-old man for felony counts of theft and drug possession the evening of July 5 at Walmart.
An employee called officers to report video of the man taking carts full of unpaid items from the store on June 18 and June 28. The woman told officers the same man was currently at the store, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
Officers spoke with the man, James Comstock, at Walmart who also had been previously trespassed from the store. He denied being the man from the videos but allowed officers to search his vehicle where they found about 5.5 grams of meth.
The value of the stolen items in June amounted to $1,216.74, and the man was arrested for felony theft, since it was more than $1,000 worth of stolen items in the last 90 days. Wasson said Comstock also was arrested for felony drug possession and criminal trespassing.
Woman charged with injuring two deputies
PINEDALE — A Missouri woman is charged with two felonies of injuring deputies while resisting arrest June 20 after a traffic stop near the Daniel Junction.
Crystal D. Hatcher also is charged with the third or more possession of marijuana, a felony in Wyoming, according to court records.
Sublette County deputies Brian Gardner and Danielle Cooper stopped driver Clifton N. Brown, also of Missouri, around 11:49 p.m., for speeding southbound on Wyoming Highway 191, according to the affidavit. Deputies noted a very “distinct” smell of what they concluded was marijuana from the vehicle and asked Brown to step out of the car, which he declined to do, asking to call his attorney, it says.
Brown resisted and called the deputies “racist” when they asked him several more times and they helped him out, according to the affidavit.
Brown and Hatcher, his passenger, denied there was marijuana in the vehicle.
Hatcher said she was 1 week pregnant and refused to get out, verbally and physically resisting and “forcefully” pulling herself out of the patrol car.
Deputies Gardner and Cooper “carefully placed her on the ground,” according to the affidavit. Both injured their knees from trying to protect Hatcher from hurting herself while resisting as they placed her on the ground, it says.
Hatcher is charged with a felony of interfering with and causing injury to Gardner as well as the same felony for injuring Cooper.
She admitted marijuana in the car was hers, leading to a third felony charge of third or subsequent possession, records show.
Brown was cited for speeding and released. Hatcher refused treatment and was taken into custody, then released after Brown paid her $10,000 cash bond.
Hatcher waived her June 28 preliminary hearing in Sublette County Circuit Court.
Father of 3-year-old arrested for intoxication, child endangerment
GILLETTE — A 38-year-old man who allegedly left his 3-year-old son unattended while he was drunk the night of July 5 was arrested for child endangerment, intoxication and interference of an emergency call.
Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Rd. at about 10:20 p.m. after reports of the man threatening people and leaving his toddler unattended. The boy looked for and found a woman who lives nearby. He was in wet clothes and a wet diaper, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
The boy’s father was found very drunk and sleeping in a yard where the sprinklers were going, which is what also soaked the boy. The neighbor took care of the boy, and the man left the area.
When he was later found by officers, he was very drunk, Wasson said, and he became agitated.
Officers arrested him and found that when the neighbor told him she was going to call police for help, he threatened and intimidated her into not calling, Wasson said.
Along with the arrest, the man also was given a trespass notice for the Fairway Estates property.
The child was taken into protective custody.
Lander Fourth of July celebration featured high-speed chase
LANDER — No spectators were injured during Lander’s Fourth of July celebration after a high-speed chase sped through town and ended in a crash on Sinks Canyon Road.
According to Lander Police Chief Scott Peters, a 911 call was received at just before 2 p.m. from a female subject who said the driver of a red sport utility vehicle was going to “crash the car,” and that he was assaulting her and holding her against her will.
Police intercepted the vehicle on Wyoming Highway 789, and when the driver failed to pull over, a high-speed pursuit began.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph through town.
“Due to the violence involved with the complainant, Lander Police officers continued the pursuit to attempt to save the life of the passenger, driver and others,” Peters wrote of the incident.
Police attempted to funnel the pursuit away from Lander city limits, and it eventually ended on Sinks Canyon Road when the 17-year-old suspect crashed the car.
The suspect was taken into custody and treated at a local medical facility for injuries related to the crash. He was referred for possible charges of felony eluding, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangering. Drugs and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to Peters.
Minnesota man arrested after high-speed chase on North Fork
POWELL — Prosecutors say a Minnesota man led officers on a high-speed chase west of Cody last week, endangering a Park County sheriff’s deputy and other drivers.
Kirt D. Raymond, 53, allegedly hit speeds of up to 100 mph, drove into oncoming traffic and nearly caused multiple crashes while fleeing from authorities on the North Fork Highway (U.S. Highway 14/16/20W).
After a roughly half-hour pursuit that stretched from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir through Wapiti, into the Shoshone National Forest and back, Raymond was arrested late during the night of July 5. He remained in custody on Monday, July 10, with bail set at $50,000.
During a Friday hearing in Park County Circuit Court, Deputy County Attorney Jack Hatfield filed felony counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing police.
Raymond also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances for a second time in 10 years — Hatfield said Raymond has three prior DUI convictions — and possession of THC (marijuana).
“These are serious charges,” Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah told Raymond. “And so … I’m gonna give you a warning that if you say anything about what happened in this case, it will be on tape and it will be used against you; I am confident of that. And it will be taken out of context.”
After receiving the warning, Raymond said that he is suffering from manic depression.
He indicated he is a military veteran and 100% disabled.
“I haven’t been taking my meds in over three to four weeks and I’m not doing right,” Raymond told the court. “I actually thought I was going towards South Dakota.”
A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for July 17.
Scammers posing as police officers in Park County
CODY — Scammers are posing as local law enforcement officers, accusing victims of not reporting for jury duty or missing a court date, and asking for payment in return, according to Cody Police Department’s Facebook page.
“Scam tactics continually change, but an example of one recently being used is: [the] scammer identifies themselves as a Cody police officer and accuses the victim of not reporting for jury duty and is being fined, or the victim missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest unless a payment is made,” the CPD’s Facebook page said.
The payment is demanded in various forms, including prepaid credit cards, wire transfers and even cash sent by mail or inserted into cryptocurrency ATMs, the Facebook post said.
“Victims are asked to read prepaid card numbers over the phone or text a picture of the card,” it said.
“Scammers will use an urgent and aggressive tone, refusing to speak to or leave a message with anyone other than their targeted victim,” the post said. “And [they] will urge victims not to tell anyone else, including family, friends or financial institutions about what is occurring.”
There are several ways to protect yourself from these scams, CPD said.
“Law enforcement authorities will never contact members of the public by telephone to demand any form of payment, or to request personal or sensitive information,” the Facebook post said. “Any legitimate investigation or legal action will be done in person or by official letter.”
The CPD encourages citizens never to give any personal identifying information to anyone unless the caller’s identity can be verified. It also recommends people cease all contact with the scammers immediately, notify their financial institutions to safeguard any financial accounts and file a police report, the Facebook post said.
“Be sure to keep any financial transaction information, including prepaid cards and banking records and all telephone, text or email communications,” it added.
From Wyoming News Exchange