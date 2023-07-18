Inmate in Uinta County calls Campbell County Sheriff's Office to report mistreatment
GILLETTE — A 33-year-old inmate at the Uinta County Detention Center called the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of July 12 to report that the detention officers at the Uinta County jail were threatening him and other inmates.
He said he and the other inmates, who were supervised by probation and parole officers from Campbell County, were threatened by the detention officers with prison time. He alleged the detention officers told the inmates that if they didn’t follow the rules, they would be returned to prison, said Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
He told the sheriff’s office that it was criminal behavior and constituted “cruel and unusual punishment,” and he also wanted the probation and parole officers to be investigated because they refused to charge the Uinta County detention officers, Matheny said.
The sheriff’s office explained that it has no jurisdiction in Uinta County, and that the probation and parole officers have no authority to charge crimes outside of probation and parole violations.
The sheriff’s office suggested the man contact the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation if he has any further issues. The man told the sheriff’s office that he was making the call on a “black phone,” which was understood to mean the phone was unauthorized.
The Uinta County Jail was alerted about the illegal phone, Matheny said.
District court trial date set for man accused of rape
BUFFALO — A Johnson County man is facing charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a mentally disabled victim, according to documents filed in 4th Wyoming Judicial District Court.
Robert Burton awaits his Nov. 6 trial for one count of sexual assault in the first degree following his June 29 arraignment, documents show. At the arraignment, Burton pleaded not guilty. The charge carries a sentence of five to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The victim reported being raped multiple times by Burton between 2017 and 2018 to a counselor last year, who then reported the disclosure to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, according to court documents.
Despite originally denying in an interview that the two had sexual intercourse, Burton eventually admitted to police the two did have sex but that it was consensual, according to court documents.
Court documents say the victim physically and verbally protested during each encounter and reported such protestations to police.
Burton has been serving a 10- to 20-year sentence in the Wyoming State Penitentiary since 2019 for the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Query.
Teenager arrested for two shooting incidents
CASPER — A suspect in two separate but related shootings has been arrested, according to a joint news release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department.
A 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation for shootings that occurred June 11 and June 13.
Around 10:20 p.m. on June 11, law enforcement responded to a disturbance near the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. A call to dispatch said a group of juveniles and young adults were arguing, according to the statement.
“While law enforcement was responding, reporting parties told dispatch that they heard what they believe to be a single gunshot and that there was one adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg,” the statement reads.
The woman was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Near 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the Casper Police Department responded to a shots fired report on the 3500 block of Bighorn Rd.
“Reporting parties stated that they heard what they believed to be approximately 10 gunshots,” the news release states. Upon arrival, officers determined that an occupied house was hit by 10 bullets. No one inside was injured.
The joint investigation determined that the two incidents were related and law enforcement identified a suspect. The 16-year-old male was arrested and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center the afternoon of June 13.
NCSD and CPD believe that the incidents are isolated and disputes between two groups. They say that there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Man arrested for felony stalking
GILLETTE — A 41-year-old man was arrested for felony stalking after calling a woman 29 times in a row and making threats.
Police responded to a report of the man trying to break into a home on Laramie Street the morning of Friday, June 14, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
When they arrived, he was on the front steps, and a 44-year-old woman was inside. She said the man showed up and pounded on the door, demanding to be let in.
She reported that this was the second time in two days this had happened, referencing a similar incident that occurred the day before. She also believed he had damaged her vehicle earlier in the day Friday, Wasson said.
Officers learned the man had called the woman 29 consecutive times and texted her 14 times, Wasson said, and the messages included threats of harm.
Due to the continued pattern of behavior and the nature of the messages, the man, Leo Michael, was arrested for felony stalking.
