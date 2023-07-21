Sheridan men sentenced for participation in drug trafficking ring
SHERIDAN — According to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Sheridan men were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring.
Jeffery Johnson, 33, and Michael Kelli, 23, were discovered by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to be involved in an influx of methamphetamine being distributed in the Lovell area in October 2021.
According to court documents, DCI agents conducted interviews with known and unknown drug distributors in the area and executed search warrants to identify key players distributing the methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was transported from California to Wyoming by rental cars, a Greyhound bus and the U.S. Postal Service.
Johnson received 110 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kelli was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Togwotee DUI crash leads to leg amputation
JACKSON — After being crashed into the afternoon of Monday, July 17, by a suspected drunk driver, a Colorado motorcyclist was life-flighted from Togwotee Pass to Idaho Falls, where her left leg was amputated.
Joshua Berry, 36, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, has been charged with felony DUI for allegedly causing the injuries and fleeing the scene.
Official charging documents were not available at press time. However, Berry appeared in court from jail Tuesday on several charges: felony DUI causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain a single lane and not having insurance.
The crash was reported by eyewitnesses at 3:33 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 26 near Togwotee Mountain Lodge after a Dodge pickup truck collided with the motorcyclist. The woman was traveling with five other motorcyclists at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Merritt said. Witnesses said the 61-year-old was in the second row of the group when Berry swerved 2 feet across the center line and hit her.
Berry then traveled 1,883 feet, or 1/3 of a mile, away from the scene until an eyewitness flagged him down and yelled at him to stop, said Sgt. John Faicco of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived on scene, the unidentified witness identified Berry as the driver of the 2003 Dodge Ram pickup. He was the sole occupant of the truck.
Faicco described Berry as heavily intoxicated and hard to understand. Berry’s portable breath test was nearly triple the legal limit, at 0.217.
At 4:48 p.m., a helicopter landed to take the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Merritt described her condition Tuesday afternoon as “stable but still hit or miss.”
As of press time Tuesday, Berry remained in jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
