Man arrested on felony drug charges
GILLETTE — A 61-year-old man was arrested on three felony drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19.
Police stopped the man for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone and for running a red light. His passenger, a 59-year-old man, appeared to be high on meth and couldn’t stay still while talking with officers, said Police Sgt. Dan Stroup.
The driver allowed officers to search the vehicle, where they found 7.5 grams of meth, 11 oxycodone pills and 13.8 grams of marijuana. They also found cash, scales and jeweler’s bags, Stroup said.
The 61-year-old, Dayton Kline, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The 59-year-old was arrested for use of a controlled substance, Stroup said.
Officer totals patrol car, damages vehicles in crash
POWELL — A Powell police officer totaled his patrol car and damaged three other vehicles in a July 7 crash, authorities say. The officer, Cody Bradley, was not injured.
The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on East South Street, when Bradley’s westbound car drifted across the road and collided with a flatbed trailer parked on the opposite side; Bradley later explained to a Park County sheriff’s deputy that he “had fallen asleep while on patrol,” the sheriff’s office said.
Bradley’s patrol car was determined to be a total loss.
Meanwhile, the force of the crash pushed the trailer into a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, which, in turn, hit a 2011 Dodge Ram truck. Each of those vehicles received damage that “easily” topped $1,000, said Monte McClain, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
“All vehicle owners were instructed to get quotes to the city of Powell for their [the city’s] insurance to process ASAP,” McClain said.
Powell police typically investigate crashes that take place in city limits.
However, because the July 7 incident involved one of the department’s officers, the incident was immediately turned over to the sheriff’s office, said Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.
The sheriff’s office ultimately found no violations, McClain said; he noted that Bradley was wearing his seat belt.
The city’s insurer won’t pay for a new patrol car, as it only covers liability on police vehicles, Eckerdt said. However, because the department is currently short-staffed, it had a spare vehicle available for Bradley to use.
Man claims he was robbed while trying to buy $5K Rolex
GILLETTE — A 39-year-old man claimed that he was robbed after he suspected he was being scammed while trying to buy a Rolex watch the afternoon of Sunday, July 23.
The man told police that he was getting gas when he was approached by three Middle Eastern men who asked him if he’d like to buy a Rolex for $5,000, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.
The man agreed and asked the men to follow him back to his home on Oregon Avenue. They did, and he gave them $5,000 for the watch. He then felt bad because “it was only $5,000,” Marcus said, so he went back into his home and got an additional $2,000.
At this point, the man started to feel uncomfortable about the transaction, and he asked if he could get the watch authenticated. He said the three suspects circled him and grabbed $600 of the $2,000 from his hands, Marcus said.
The suspects then got into a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and drove off, allegedly getting away with $5,600 of the man's money.
The investigation continues.
From Wyoming News Exchange
