State’s highest court rules on entitlement to jail-time credit
CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that a person is only entitled to have jail time taken off a total prison sentence once when serving two or more consecutive terms.
Any sentence that does not give an individual proper credit for the time he or she spent in custody prior to sentencing is illegal, the ruling states.
But the interpretation of that standard varies depending on what kind of case it is and what kind of sentence is given.
In 2014, Timothy Greene was sentenced on two felony counts of DUI, the ruling states. He received consecutive four-to-six-year sentences, which were suspended in favor of seven years of probation.
While on probation, Greene was arrested and charged with five new felonies, which included drug possession, the ruling states. He was held without bond for a total of 188 days.
The Campbell County District Court then revoked Greene’s probation and reimposed the original sentence with credit for time served.
“It is undisputed that the credit in those dockets included the 188 days that Mr. Greene was held without bond from his arrest to sentencing,” the ruling states.
He was also sentenced to three to five years with no credit for time served in his new drug possession case. Greene believed he should have received credit in his new case too, but the state’s highest court denied his appeal.
Greene was entitled to credit for time spent in custody while waiting for his probation to be revoked, as it “was a direct result of the original crime,” the ruling states.
“The most obvious of those situations where a defendant is arrested and charged with committing a new crime,” the ruling states.
Jury finds Whitman guilty of felony assault
PINEDALE — On July 19, a jury of six men and six women retired after almost four days of testimony and evidence to deliberate on a verdict for defendant Chett Whitman, 25, charged with felony aggravated assault and battery with intent to injure Christopher Meeks.
The jury reached its guilty verdict in five hours.
The charges stem from an incident that took place late one night during Rendezvous Days behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale.
Whitman testified that he feared Meeks and believed he needed to protect himself and his then-girlfriend, Misty Jones.
Jones and Meeks had broken up after more than eight years together. Both testified at Whitman’s trial for assaulting Meeks.
Whitman’s defense attorney David McCarthy argued that Whitman struck Meeks in self-defense and said the prosecution had no direct evidence otherwise.
But Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich said Whitman’s striking Meeks three times, as the defendant testified he had, was not reasonably necessary and to use force when an aggressor’s threat no longer exists was not justified.
Ninth District Court Judge Kate McKay ordered Whitman to be taken into custody without bond and set his sentencing for Oct. 5.
From Wyoming News Exchange
