Powell couple’s drug case moves forward
CODY — The Powell couple arrested in connection with Victoria Zupko’s drug case are headed separate ways as the woman pleaded guilty to allowing a child to be in the presence of fentanyl and meth while her partner remains on track to face a jury trial.
Makala A. Butz, 26, and Ashton Wollam, 26, were identified as fentanyl distributors by Zupko of Powell, who was arrested in March after authorities found 1 pound of methamphetamine and 10,000 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills hidden inside a paint can in a U.S. postal package headed to her home.
During interviews, Zupko said Butz and Wollam would provide fentanyl pills to Zupko when she was out or in need, according to charging documents.
Upon conducting a search warrant for Butz and Wollam’s residence, agents found a small child inside. They also found burnt foil used to ingest fentanyl inside the child’s bedroom as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout the house, the affidavit said.
After both posted bail in May, the couple was re-arrested May 27 after they were found using fentanyl together in Basin.
During a June 1 change of plea hearing in Park County District Court, Butz pleaded guilty to knowingly or willfully permitting a child to remain in a room, dwelling or vehicle knowing that illicit methamphetamine or illicit fentanyl is possessed, stored or ingested there, the judgment document said.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson ordered Butz to undergo a substance abuse assessment.
She was released from the Park County Detention Center on June 22 to attend in-patient treatment in Rock Springs.
If she fails to complete the treatment program, Simpson said she would have to go back to jail.
Wollam pleaded not guilty to the same offense during his arraignment in Park County District Court on May 22.
Gillette man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl
GILLETTE — A man who was reported to law enforcement and allegedly recorded on a discreet audio recording by an informant has been bound over to District Court for allegedly selling fentanyl.
Joshua O. Foster, 40, waived his preliminary hearing June 27 and was bound over to District Court for delivery of fentanyl, a felony, according to court documents.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, up to a $25,000 fine or both.
The investigation into Foster began in February when an informant talked to Gillette police about another person, who became an informant, who was getting fentanyl from Foster, according to court documents.
The informant who bought the drugs told a police detective about buying 10 or 11 fentanyl pills from Foster in late January and said one of those pills caused that informant to overdose. The informant showed Facebook messages that indicated buying fentanyl from Foster on Feb. 1, according to court documents.
The informant told police that Foster said he could give a better price if the informant bought more than $600 worth of fentanyl. On Feb. 9, the informant showed a police detective Facebook messages about buying 20 fentanyl pills from Foster, according to court documents.
Law enforcement set up surveillance on Foster’s residence and fitted the informant with an audio transmitting and recording device.
The law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation were not specified in the police affidavit of probable cause.
Law enforcement listened to the conversation in which the informant allegedly bought fentanyl from Foster and provided a police detective with a baggie of blue pills marked “M30,” typically known to contain fentanyl.
The 18 pills tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 1.9 grams, according to court documents.
Man hiding packages along I-25 arrested for drug possession
DOUGLAS — A man was indicted on multiple counts involving drugs and driving violations after he allegedly parked his car alongside I-25 and tried to hide packages in the bushes near the road.
Shawn M. Patrick was indicted in Converse County Circuit Court on May 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); one count of driving a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended or revoked license; and one count of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a moving vehicle, according to court documents.
According to arrest records, on May 15 Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Hurdle was sent to investigate a report involving a vehicle parked on the side of I-25, near mile marker 160.
The report outlines that the driver was, “moving packages from the vehicle and hiding them in the bushes.”
Hurdle located the reported vehicle. Patrick, who had been operating the vehicle, claimed he had broken down while driving to Douglas, the documents state. The report alleges that Patrick had been on the opposite side of a fence.
As parking on the interstate is a violation of Wyoming statute, Hurdle asked Patrick for identification. The trooper discovered via the NCIC database that Patrick had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant from Hot Springs County.
The report states that an open bottle of vodka, a container of suspected marijuana and a white powder substance “that appears to be a controlled substance” were found on Patrick’s person, in his vehicle and near the scene.
Patrick faces a possible sentence of seven days to six months incarceration and a fine of $200-$750 for the misdemeanor driving violations. The drug counts, both felonies, are each punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and/or a fine not more than $5,000.
Death on Yellowstone's Craig Pass ruled a suicide
JACKSON — Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has determined that Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, died by suicide May 13 on Craig Pass.
Yellowstone National Park announced Blue’s determination in a Wednesday, July 5, news release.
Griffin, of Seffner, Florida, was found dead in a car that was driven into a snowbank the evening of May 13 on Craig Pass. A man was standing outside the car, and while Yellowstone has not provided the man’s name, charges filed against Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, and the timeline of his arrest match information the park has released.
Shortly after the accident, federal prosecutors labeled McCollum, who was charged with drug possession and traffic violations, a flight risk.
But days later, they changed course and did not oppose his release while his case was being adjudicated.
Stephanie A. Hambrick, magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in Mammoth Hot Springs, allowed him to be released from a Montana jail with a number of conditions.
McCollum was required to surrender his passport, to stay with his brother in Missouri unless traveling for work or medical purposes, and maintain contact with his attorney at least every other week.
No new documents have been filed in McCollum’s case since June 5.
At McCollum’s court appearance on May 18, Hambrick scheduled a follow-up hearing for July 6.
From Wyoming News Exchange