Bond revoked for Dell Range shooting defendant
CHEYENNE — Tirso Munguia, 19, one of the three defendants charged in connection with the shooting death of Angelina Harrison, 16, had his bond revoked last week after violating the terms of his bond by allegedly making contact with Harrison’s family.
Judge Edward Buchanan ordered the District Court to revoke Munguia’s bond, saying that he “materially violated his bond.” Buchanan also said that his bond could be reinstated on the same terms, with the condition that Munguia be subject to GPS tracking, and that he cannot leave his residence.
On May 18, Munguia was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond after coming into contact with the victim’s family at a fundraiser in Harrison’s memory, according to court documents.
“Munguia arrived at a fundraiser for (Harrison) hosted by members of (Harrison’s) family in the 200 block of East 23rd Street,” Cheyenne Police Detective Alex Huff wrote in a report. “Munguia approached members of (Harrison’s) family at the fundraiser and caused a disturbance.”
Munguia allegedly killed Harrison in January after mishandling a firearm in the backseat of a car in which both were passengers, a Cheyenne Police Department investigation concluded. He was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.
Reports by officers stated that Munguia was seated behind Harrison while Sarah Heath, 26, drove them down Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9 near Frontier Mall. Cody Nicholson, 18, was also in the car. He gave Munguia his personal firearm, which officials say Munguia accidentally fired, killing Harrison.
In early May, Munguia pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing on that charge.
The conditions of his bond stipulated that he could not make any contact with the victim’s family.
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp inmate escapes custody
CHEYENNE — An inmate at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp escaped during a work detail assignment on Monday, June 5, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Monday morning, three forestry work details left the facility north of Newcastle, according to the release. Two details had 10 inmates and a supervisor each, and one detail had five inmates and a supervisor to work at a forestry work site east of the facility.
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the work detail supervisor realized inmate John E. Handy was not where he was required to be, the release said. An effort to locate him was unsuccessful.
At approximately 3 p.m., the work detail supervisor contacted the facility and reported Handy was not with his assigned work detail, at which point escape procedures were initiated.
Handy remains at large, the news release said. There is a multi-agency effort underway that includes local law enforcement, WDOC staff and tracking teams to locate him.
Third-party takes over investigation of Cody police officer
CODY — The city of Cody will bring in a third party to review its investigation and findings regarding Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.
A formal complaint was filed in early May that “expressed concern over the officer’s professional conduct” during the arrest, a City of Cody June 6 news release said.
The complaint was followed by a YouTube video published May 21 which compiled Stinson’s body camera and dash camera footage of the arrest. The video also called into question Stinson’s conduct during the incident.
According to the release, “following the review of the complaint and all available information regarding the issue, the City of Cody established that further review of the officer’s actions during the encounter would be necessary to determine whether they were consistent with our established standards.”
City Administrator Barry Cook told city council during its June 6 meeting that though a third-party has not been contracted with yet, the hope is to bring in someone from outside of Wyoming.
Cook told the city council the internal investigation would likely be completed by June 7.
“We’re hoping to have the third party sit down with the report and review our policies and procedures ... and the decision we made,” he said.
Stinson remains on paid administrative leave, Cook said.
After the review of the city’s investigation, the city will take “appropriate corrective actions should the findings of the investigation and third-party review determine that the employee’s conduct was inappropriate, excessive or inconsistent with the responsibilities of the role,” the news release said.
Washakie County Sheriff’s Office secures 307 fentanyl pills
WORLAND — A search for a person wanted on an active warrant resulted in the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office arresting two individuals and securing 307 suspected fentanyl pills.
Cody Pedraza of Worland has been cited for possession of a controlled substance and Michael Skretteberg of Thermopolis was charged with two felony counts — unlawful manufacture or delivery of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a control substance, third or subsequent offense.
Pedraza, born in 1996, had an active warrant out of Campbell County for failure to pay fines relating to a use of a controlled substance charge.
Michael Skretteberg, born in 1996, also had an active warrant.
Both men were arrested on June 3 after deputies spotted them at the Worland Cenex station in a Ford Mustang associated with an individual with an active warrant.
A pen tube containing brown residue believed to be “paraphernalia used to smoke controlled substances from aluminum foil, also known as ‘freebasing’” was found on Pedraza.
Within the vehicle, deputies discovered the following items: two blue pills (suspected to be fentanyl), digital scales, and other types of suspected illegal substances and drug paraphernalia.
The next day, a Cenex employee contacted a deputy and reported that the station’s CCTV footage shows Skretteberg entering the store, removing something from his pocket and entering one of the showers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the showers are secured and require a key to access and Skretteberg was the last person to enter it.
The deputy discovered a bag containing 305 blue pills (suspected to be fentanyl) and a bag with a white crystal-type substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Skretteberg is being held at the detention center on a $20,000 cash bond. Pedraza is being held on $500 cash bond.
SPD seeks assistance in identifying officer impersonator
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after receiving a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer on Wednesday, June 7.
The suspect performed an unofficial traffic stop, identified himself as a police lieutenant and gave the victim driver a verbal warning.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 50 years old and driving a silver or gray GMC pickup truck. The suspect had white hair and was wearing a ball cap.
The GMC pickup had four doors and a camper shell and was described as being about 10 years old with an off-colored front bumper, indicating it might have been replaced due to body damage.
According to a news release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, the suspect flashed vehicle headlights and manually motioned from a driver to pull over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue.
The suspect presented himself as a police lieutenant and presented a badge to the victim driver.
While SPD does have some unmarked vehicles in which officers may initiate traffic stops, the unmarked vehicles are equipped with emergency lights, sirens and police radios and officers will not initiate a traffic stop by flashing headlights or waving.
The SPD cautions drivers to call 911 if they think a police impersonator is attempting to pull them over.
From Wyoming News Exchange