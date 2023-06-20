Webinar disrupted by racist language
CASPER — A University of Wyoming webinar was disrupted the night of June 13 after an individual used racist and vulgar language during a “Zoom bombing” incident.
Zoom-bombing is a term used to describe an uninvited person joining a private video call.
There have been reports around the country of educators, businesses and other formal meetings being disrupted by unwanted individuals, who sometimes say or do inappropriate things.
“We are both angry and sad to report that a Zoom webinar for incoming UW students Tuesday night was disrupted by an individual who displayed racist and vulgar language,” the University of Wyoming sent in an email to students and faculty. Some of the language “did target a specific group,” said Chad R. Baldwin, spokesperson for UW.
The details about what the individual said were not disclosed.
About 230 incoming students attended the virtual meeting, which was part of a summer webinar series for new students, said Baldwin.
“The comments were not connected with any of the content of the webinar, which was about transportation services and housing,” he said.
Officials don’t believe the individual is a student or connected to the university in any way, said Baldwin.
“[B]ut we will do what we can to identify the individual and hold them responsible,” the university’s statement said.
The university is “not certain, at this point, what action might be possible” to hold the individual accountable, said Baldwin.
UW plans to redouble its efforts around cybersecurity practices in an attempt to avoid similar incidents from happening again, the statement said.
Police are also investigating the incident, said UW Police Chief Joshua Holland.
This is not the first time that someone has disrupted a UW Zoom meeting with racism. In 2021, an unidentified person interrupted a Black history event with racist and pornographic images and slurs.
Victim in Cheyenne strangling case dies; suspect in custody
CHEYENNE — The female victim of an early Thursday morning strangulation was pronounced dead the afternoon of Saturday, June 17.
Phoenix Cerenil, 19, had been hospitalized with what the Cheyenne Police Department described as “serious injuries.”
CPD responded to a 911 hangup call at a camper in the 4700 block of Cactus Way at 12:19 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived to find Cerenil unresponsive.
Officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Karn, 19, and came to the conclusion Karn assaulted the victim as the result of an interpersonal conflict.
Karn was booked into Laramie County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.
Representatives for the CPD said the investigation is still ongoing and that more updates on charges would be provided as they gather more information.
Powell man arrested again for eluding police in a chase
CODY — The Powell man who pleaded guilty in April to trespassing and destroying property at a Powell junkyard was arrested again June 3 after he eluded police while they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him.
Kirk A. Ohman, 31, was charged with a failure to signal a turn, driving without a valid motorcycle license and eluding police. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts during his June 5 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit, Powell Police Sgt. Dustin Del Biaggio was traveling on East Coulter Avenue when he saw a red and black motorcycle, which he knew belonged to Ohman who was wanted on an “outstanding felony warrant.”
He pulled in behind the motorcycle, which took “an abrupt right turn” on North Gilbert Street without signaling and continued to follow Ohman, who made another right turn without signaling, the affidavit said.
Del Biaggio activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcycle “accelerated rapidly.”
During the chase, Del Biaggio saw what looked like a black zippered bag fly from the motorcycle driver’s backpack. A Park County Sheriff’s deputy later located the bag. It contained several syringes and a spoon, with one syringe loaded with a clear liquid, the affidavit said.
“I saw the driver turn and look directly at my vehicle and continue fleeing,” Del Biaggio said in the affidavit. “I observed my speedometer read 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.”
Eventually, Del Biaggio was able to approach Ohman, whose motorcycle was lying on the ground against the curb. Ohman removed his helmet, threw it to the ground and complied with Del Biaggio’s command to walk toward his patrol car, the affidavit said.
Ohman was given a $10,000 cash-only bond. Another $10,000 was added to his bond for breaking his probation. He now faces a jury trial in October.
Man who led deputies on chase gets 8-10 years
GILLETTE — A man who led sheriff’s deputies on a car chase through Gillette while his passenger threw meth and fentanyl out the window was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Zachary Thomas Stott, 29, was given two imposed eight- to 10-year sentences in May for possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl. The two sentences are to run concurrent with each other, according to court documents.
Dawn M. Merdink, 44, was in the car with Stott and accused of throwing the drugs from the car windows during the chase. She pleaded guilty April 24 to the same two felonies.
She reached a plea deal with prosecutors that was disclosed in court when she changed her plea. Her sentencing hearing before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey is scheduled for July 19.
Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a 2021 Ford Escape driven by Stott with Merdink as a passenger on Wyoming Highway 50 at about 7 a.m. Nov. 20. The registration did not match the vehicle, and Stott took off driving at speeds of up to 120 mph after deputies asked them to step out of the car, according to court documents.
Stott drove into oncoming traffic multiple times during the pursuit and almost collided with another vehicle. During the chase, Merdink was seen rummaging through the vehicle and dumping bags of drugs out of the window.
Stott eventually stopped the SUV and ran off on foot. He was caught in a nearby field and detained. Merdink was also detained at that time.
Gillette police officers and agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation recovered about 96 grams of meth from the spots where the drugs were thrown out the window. More meth had been mashed into the ground and was unrecoverable, according to court documents.
Numerous blue pills marked “M30,” suspected to contain fentanyl, were also recovered. More meth and pills were found in the SUV when searched.
City’s investigation of arrest by Cody police officer concludes
CODY (WNE) — The city of Cody’s internal investigation of Officer Blake Stinson’s January arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile has concluded. It found that Stinson’s affidavit and account of the incident were “corroborated” by the pedestrian involved in the incident.
But the city is still in the process of contracting with a third-party to review the city’s investigation, findings and Cody Police Department policies, according to a June 16 city of Cody news release.
The city’s investigation identified and located the pedestrian involved in the incident, the release said.
In the affidavit, Stinson alleged that the 17-year-old juvenile failed to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk near the Park County Courthouse.
That pedestrian “has corroborated the officer’s subsequent affidavit, substantiating his account of the incident,” the release said.
The release reiterated that charges against the juvenile have not been dropped due to dishonesty by Stinson but “rather for procedural reasons, so that they may be dealt with at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.”
The teen’s mother has accused Stinson of conducting an “aggressive” arrest of her son.
Stinson remains on leave, according to the news release.
Though the internal investigation has been completed, the release said finding a third party to review the city’s findings will “take additional time and the city will provide updates as information becomes available.”
Man sentenced to 44 months in prison for intent to deliver fentanyl and meth
GILLETTE — A man who was arrested last year in Campbell County after 8 pounds of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills were found in his car has been sentenced to prison.
Rondell Y. Baker, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was sentenced on June 14 to 44 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence, which included three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
According to court documents, on March 2, 2022, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Baker for speeding twice. The second time, he was pulled over for speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone on Wyoming Highway 59.
During this second stop, a drug dog indicated on Baker’s 2020 Dodge Journey. Deputies searched the car and found a duffle bag containing two packages of methamphetamine, weighing about 7.95 pounds.
They also found 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills and 2.3 grams of cocaine in a bank money bag in a floral-patterned backpack.
Baker and his passenger, Amelia R. Adams, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation believed Baker and Adams were traveling to North Dakota from Nevada when they were pulled over.
From Wyoming News Exchange