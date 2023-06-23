Cheyenne man charged in stabbing of sheriff’s deputy
CHEYENNE — Laramie County sheriff ’s deputies responded to several 911 hang ups and calls for wellness checks on West Prosser Road early in the morning of Sunday, June 18, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
After finding the person in question, 46-year-old Stephen Ashley, officers tried to take him out of his residence, suspecting he was under the influence but not in need of medical attention or criminal intervention, the release said.
Ashley resisted attempts by officers and pulled out a concealed knife, stabbing one deputy in the shoulder.
The deputy told other officers he was stabbed. LCSO said after he announced this, Ashley was tased.
Deputies say he continued to struggle, lost consciousness and became unresponsive. After administering Narcan to Ashley, officers took him to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Ashley was cleared for release on Wednesday, June 21, by hospital officials and officially arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and interference with a peace officer resulting in injury.
LCSO said the deputy has also been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.
Woman yells profanities at officer, gets a DUI
CODY — After a Cody woman was stopped for committing a traffic violation, she allegedly began yelling profanities at the Cody Police Officer who had pulled her over and said she would not deal with him. She was subsequently arrested for a DUI.
Stephanie R. Liebert, 41, was pulled over on April 27 around 11:45 p.m. for making two turning violations.
She pleaded not guilty to one count each of a DUI and turning violation during her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court April 28.
Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern and Officer Steven Bassett made a traffic stop after witnessing Liebert make two turning violations, according to an affidavit.
As Bassett approached Liebert’s Jeep, “he immediately heard the driver, later identified as Liebert, yelling profanities at Wichern about their last contact on May 15, 2022, where she was arrested for a DUI,” the affidavit said.
Wichern gave Liebert the opportunity to speak to another officer, and Bassett made contact with Liebert at that point, the affidavit said.
Upon being asked “what was going on,” Liebert allegedly said, “Yes, I acknowledge I drank too much tonight,” the affidavit said.
“Liebert was swaying significantly as I spoke with her,” Bassett said.
Liebert underwent several field sobriety tests at the scene of the traffic stop and displayed several signs of alcohol impairment, the affidavit said.
During her arraignment, Liebert was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond, and was ordered not to operate a vehicle while out on bond. She was further ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it.
She posted her bond shortly after her arraignment and will now face a jury trial in September.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
BUFFALO — David Chadwick, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in 4th Judicial District Court to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He originally entered a not guilty plea at his Jan. 25 arraignment to eight counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Chadwick admitted to sexual contact with a minor who was less than 13 years old on two separate occasions.
Chadwick could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, which he will serve concurrently if the judge approves the plea agreement. Both counts also carry a maximum $10,000 fine.
The police investigation began in December 2022 after the Wyoming Department of Family Services was notified by the victim's school counselor that potential sexual abuse was occurring, according to court documents.
According to court documents, when questioned, Chadwick at first denied the allegations brought by the victim but eventually admitted to some of them, including writing a letter of apology to the victim for his crimes.
Prosecutors say he repeatedly had sexual contact with the minor in 2021 and 2022.
Chadwick was released on a $50,000 cash bond and awaits sentencing.
Cody man flees police during traffic stop
CODY — A Cody man was charged June 7 with fleeing the police during a traffic stop after he exited his vehicle and ran to his nearby residence on Twin Creek Trail Avenue.
Marco T. Garcia, 22, was charged with speeding and a vehicle light violation in addition to interference with a peace officer.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges during his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on June 9.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming State Trooper Kraig McInally observed a Toyota 4Runner with no license plate light that was traveling 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop on Twin Creek Trail Avenue.
“Upon stopping, [Garcia] exited the vehicle, refused my commands to stay in the vehicle and attempted to walk away,” McInally wrote in the affidavit.
After telling Garcia he had been lawfully detained for a traffic stop, McInally brought him to the front of his patrol car, where he noticed Garcia was showing signs of impairment and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
While McInally attempted to conduct field sobriety tests, Garcia fled on foot to his nearby residence, the affidavit said.
“I chased after him, caught him before he could open the front door and placed him under arrest,” McInally wrote in the affidavit.
Garcia refused to conduct field sobriety tests and was taken to the Park County Detention Center.
During his arraignment, Garcia was given a $5,000 cash-only bond, and was ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal controlled substances, or be in places that sell alcohol, according to the bond conditions document.
He will face a jury trial in November.
Dayton discusses defecating deviant
SHERIDAN — Dayton residents expressed concern on Wednesday, June 21, over another resident defecating in public areas and burning human feces on their property.
Mayor Clifford Reed said he has spoken with the resident numerous times but had no success in prompting a change, due in part to the fact that the town does not have a law enforcement presence.
“Currently, we would have to go through an attorney, and we’ve had very poor luck doing that as of today, (and) set a court date for these violations,” Reed said.
The only law or ordinance being violated, though, relates to outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, Reed said.
Concerns relating to the ordinance raised by community members included proximity to a combustible structure, what is being burnt and whether a fire extinguisher or hose is present.
“I mean, there’s three or four or five things wrong down there,” Reed said.
Public defecation is not currently outlawed in Dayton and would fall under Wyoming State Statute 6-4-201, which addresses public indecency but only applies in the event that the individual in question experiences sexual arousal.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office investigated the incident in Dayton and determined the person was not defecating for sexual pleasure and was therefore not in violation of state statute.
Residents urged the Dayton Town Council to create an ordinance explicitly outlawing public defecation in all instances.
“You’ll have to stay tuned,” Reed said.
From Wyoming News Exchange